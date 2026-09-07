Kamo State & Olamide Got the Purple Memo for Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus’ Traditional Wedding

You know those couples who show up to a wedding looking so good together that you immediately want to know what they planned? Kamo State and his wife, Olamide, were that couple at Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus’ traditional wedding.

The content creator, whose real name is Akinyoola Ayoola, and Olamide joined friends and industry colleagues to celebrate the newlyweds, arriving in coordinated Yoruba looks that gave us a gorgeous lesson in working with soft lilac and deep purple.

Olamide went for a structured corset halter dress, with a lilac bodice and a floral lace skirt featuring shades of lilac, olive green and deep purple. She added a pleat-folded metallic lilac Gele, diamond jewellery and a deep purple box clutch, bringing all the colours together in one look.

And Kamo State was very much on the same page. He wore a tailored lilac three-piece Agbada with geometric embroidery across the chest, finishing things off with a dark purple Fila cap and matching purple suede slip-on shoes.

What we love most is how they coordinated without looking like they were wearing the exact same outfit. Olamide’s deeper purple accents picked up the tones in Kamo State’s accessories, while the lilac running through both looks tied everything together.

Their coordinated appearance added another stylish pairing to the guest style at #HookedOnTheFaminus, proving once again that couples can match for a traditional wedding without looking overly coordinated.

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Photo Credit: Kamo State/Instagram