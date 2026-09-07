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Blue Is Definitely Tems’ Colour! See Her Electric Blue Afro Plus Fest 2026 Look

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Blue Is Definitely Tems’ Colour! See Her Electric Blue Afro Plus Fest 2026 Look

Tems headlined Afro Plus Fest 2026 in Maryland wearing a custom electric blue fringe dress styled by Dunsin Wright.
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Tems dancing on stage in a bright electric blue fringe dress with a side split at Afro Plus Fest 2026.

Tems on stage at Afro Plus Fest 2026 in an electric blue fringe dress styled by Dunsin Wright.

Blue is definitely Tems’ colour, and she gave us another reason to believe it at Afro Plus Fest 2026.

Taking over the main stage at the Northwest Stadium Complex in Landover, Maryland, over Labor Day weekend, the singer delivered a headlining performance that had the crowd on their feet. And while the hits were doing their part, Tems’ electric blue look was also having its own moment.

She stepped out in a bright electric blue halter-neck dress featuring a fitted bodice and a cord-fringe bustline. The look came with a low-slung waist belt detailed with oversized silver metal grommets and studs, plus lace-up ties at the sides that gave the outfit an extra edge.

Tems standing on stage in an electric blue halter dress with a layered fringe skirt holding a microphone.

Tems headlining Afro Plus Fest 2026 in a custom electric blue fringe look styled by Dunsin Wright.

From the hips, the dress opened into a long, layered fringe skirt that moved with her as she walked, danced and performed. With every turn, the fringe swayed under the stage lights, adding plenty of movement to the striking blue silhouette.

Tems kept the rest of the styling relatively simple, letting the dress do most of the talking. Her long, dark brown curls fell past her shoulders in tight waves, while dark-lined lips and neutral eyeshadow completed her beauty look.

Tems holding a microphone with eyes downcast showing her dark-lined lips and neutral eyeshadow makeup look.

Tems wearing makeup by Kayla Perez and styled by Dunsin Wright at Afro Plus Fest 2026.

She accessorised with stacked silver and diamond bracelets on both wrists, adding delicate dangling earrings to finish things off.

From the colour to the fringe and those unexpected silver details, Tems’ Afro Plus Fest look gave us another stage outfit worth taking a closer look at.

See more looks below

Tems holding a microphone on stage wearing an electric blue halter dress with cord fringe bustline and silver grommet waist belt.

Tems performing live on stage at Afro Plus Fest 2026 styled by Dunsin Wright

Tems with long dark brown tight curls wearing an electric blue cord-fringe halter top and silver earrings.

Tems featuring soft glam makeup by Kayla Perez and styling by Dunsin Wright at Afro Plus Fest 2026.

Back view of Tems with long dark brown curls wearing an electric blue dress with silver grommet waist details.

Tems showing the back details of her electric blue stage look at Afro Plus Fest 2026.

Tems posing on stage with hands raised to her curls wearing an electric blue cord fringe dress and silver bracelets.

Tems wearing an electric blue fringe dress styled by Dunsin Wright for Afro Plus Fest 2026.

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Photo Credit: YB/Instagram

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