Blue Is Definitely Tems’ Colour! See Her Electric Blue Afro Plus Fest 2026 Look

Blue is definitely Tems’ colour, and she gave us another reason to believe it at Afro Plus Fest 2026.

Taking over the main stage at the Northwest Stadium Complex in Landover, Maryland, over Labor Day weekend, the singer delivered a headlining performance that had the crowd on their feet. And while the hits were doing their part, Tems’ electric blue look was also having its own moment.

She stepped out in a bright electric blue halter-neck dress featuring a fitted bodice and a cord-fringe bustline. The look came with a low-slung waist belt detailed with oversized silver metal grommets and studs, plus lace-up ties at the sides that gave the outfit an extra edge.

From the hips, the dress opened into a long, layered fringe skirt that moved with her as she walked, danced and performed. With every turn, the fringe swayed under the stage lights, adding plenty of movement to the striking blue silhouette.

Tems kept the rest of the styling relatively simple, letting the dress do most of the talking. Her long, dark brown curls fell past her shoulders in tight waves, while dark-lined lips and neutral eyeshadow completed her beauty look.

She accessorised with stacked silver and diamond bracelets on both wrists, adding delicate dangling earrings to finish things off.

From the colour to the fringe and those unexpected silver details, Tems’ Afro Plus Fest look gave us another stage outfit worth taking a closer look at.

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Photo Credit: YB/Instagram