Princess Wonda Explores Love & Desire Across Seven Tracks on New Magic Hour EP

Princess Wonda is back with a new body of music. The Afrofusion singer has released her seven-track EP, Magic Hour, marking her first full project in almost five years.

Released in August, Magic Hour follows her debut EP, Fantasy Fair, which arrived in October 2021. The new project brings together Afrobeats, Afro-R&B and soul, with songs exploring love, desire, confidence and self-discovery.

Princess Wonda has also teased more from the project, giving listeners another taste of Magic Hour as she continues this new run of releases.

Following the release, she took to Instagram to thank listeners for supporting the project and finding their favourite songs.

“I’m genuinely so grateful,” she wrote. “Thank you to every single person who has listened, shared, added a song to a playlist, sent it to somebody or found a favourite on this project.” She added: “Watching these songs find their people has been beautiful. And we’re only getting started.”

Magic Hour builds on a steady run of single releases and high-profile placements, including her track “Bust My Mind” on Amazon Prime Video’s Harlem and “Bank Stops” on HBO Max’s Young Love.

Listen to the EP below