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South Africa’s Romanda Hombir Crowned Miss World Africa 2026!

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South Africa’s Romanda Hombir Crowned Miss World Africa 2026!

South Africa’s Romanda Hombir has been crowned Miss World Africa 2026 after reaching the Top 6 at Miss World 2026 in Vietnam, while Eritrea also made history with a Top 6 finish.
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Romanda Hombir wearing her Miss World South Africa crown and sash after winning the national title.

Miss World Africa 2026, Romanda Hombir, following her national crowning as Miss World South Africa. Photo Credit: Romanda Hombir/Instagram 

South Africa’s Romanda Hombir has another reason to celebrate! The 27-year-old has been crowned Miss World Africa 2026 after making it to the Top 6 at the 73rd Miss World grand finale in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on Saturday, 5 September 2026. The global crown ultimately went to Joheirry Mola of the Dominican Republic.

Hombir’s journey to the Top 6 was quite the run. The clinical audiologist and community health advocate from Mpumalanga secured her place in the initial Top 40 after winning the African continental Head-to-Head Challenge earlier in the festival. From there, she kept advancing, moving through the Top 20 and Top 12 before earning her spot among the final six.

And that finish comes with a little extra history for South Africa. Hombir recorded the country’s highest placement at Miss World since 2014, adding another milestone to an already memorable pageant journey.

Beyond the competition, Hombir also used the Miss World 2026 platform to spotlight a cause close to her heart. Her Beauty with a Purpose project, operated through the Caring Purpose Foundation, focuses on providing mobile health screenings and raising awareness about women’s healthcare in underserved communities.

Romanda Hombir wearing a red gown draped with the South African flag ahead of Miss World 2026.

Romanda Hombir wrapped in the South African national flag prior to departing for Miss World 2026. Photo Credit: Romanda Hombir/Instagram 

But Hombir wasn’t the only African delegate making history in Vietnam.

Eritrea’s Snit Habteab Tewoldemedhin also reached the Top 6, marking the country’s debut appearance at Miss World. The 27-year-old neuroscience graduate and educator earned her place on the final leaderboard after winning the global fan vote with more than 13 million votes.

Tewoldemedhin’s advocacy project, Designing for Diversity, focuses on creating more inclusive educational environments for children with disabilities, bringing another important cause to the Miss World 2026 stage.

Snit Habteab Tewoldemedhin performing in traditional Eritrean attire during the Miss World 2026 Dances of the World event.

Eritrea’s Snit Habteab Tewoldemedhin performing at the Miss World 2026 Dances of the World showcase. Photo Credit: Romanda Hombir/Instagram 

And then there was Nigeria’s Tamunosoye Karibi-George, who also gave us plenty to cheer about. After winning Miss World Africa Top Model, Karibi-George advanced through the competition to finish in the Top 12.

With Hombir taking the Miss World Africa 2026 title, Tewoldemedhin making history for Eritrea and Karibi-George reaching the Top 12, the African continent certainly had plenty to celebrate at the Miss World 2026 finale in Vietnam.

Top 12 finalist Tamunosoye Karibi-George in a blue cloud-textured climate awareness gown at Miss World 2026.

Top 12 finalist Tamunosoye Karibi-George wearing her environmental advocacy gown at Miss World 2026 in Vietnam. Photo Credit: Tamunosoye Karibi-George/Instagram 

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