Tamunosoye Karibi-George Has Given Us Six Very Different Reasons to Watch Her at Miss World 2026

If you have been keeping up with Miss World 2026, you have probably noticed that Tamunosoye Karibi–George has been giving us one gorgeous look after another. From elegant gowns to sculptural silhouettes and dramatic trains, Miss World Nigeria 2026 has certainly been making her wardrobe count as she represents Nigeria in Vietnam.

Tamunosoye Karibi-George is a 26-year-old communications professional from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, who represented Bayelsa State at the Miss World Nigeria 2026 competition. She was crowned Miss World Nigeria on 6 June 2026, earning the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the 73rd Miss World Festival in Vietnam. Before winning the Nigerian crown, she had already won Miss Africa International 2024 in Accra, Ghana.

Beyond pageantry, Tamunosoye is the founder of Beyond Labels, an initiative focused on inclusion and opportunities for children with disabilities and special needs. She is now competing alongside women from around the world at Miss World 2026, taking part in the Head-to-Head Challenge, Talent Competition, Top Model competition and other official events.

And she already has a major achievement to her name. Tamunosoye won Top Model for Africa, securing her place in the Miss World Top 40. Now, while we wait to see how far Nigeria’s representative goes at the grand finale, scheduled for 5 September in Vietnam, let’s take a closer look at some of the beautiful looks she has worn throughout the competition.

The Opening Ceremony

Tamunosoye Karibi-George opened her Miss World 2026 appearances in a gorgeous high-low gown that paired a sheer, long-sleeved top with a full white ruffled skirt. The high-neck bodice was covered in silver beading, while the skirt fell in cascading layers of white tulle with micro-polka-dot mesh detailing.

The high-low cut gave her silver platform heels room to show, adding a little extra height to the look. It was an elegant introduction to her Miss World wardrobe and a fitting first look for Nigeria’s representative as the competition got underway in Vietnam.

The Sashing Ceremony

A change of silhouette came at the sashing ceremony, where Tamunosoye stepped out in a fitted metallic column gown. The strapless dress was covered from top to bottom in silver and gold beadwork, creating a textured honeycomb effect across the body.

Its sweetheart neckline featured jagged, crystal-covered peaks framing the décolletage, while soft, side-swept waves kept her beauty look understated. After the softer white gown at the opening ceremony, this was a much sleeker direction.

The Talent Competition

Tamunosoye brought a little more texture to the Talent Competition, where she performed Sia’s “Opportunity” in an avant-garde mermaid gown. The corseted bodice was topped with clusters of golden-ochre feathers that cascaded towards the waist.

The fitted slate-grey satin skirt then took over, with sculpted folds around the hips creating an architectural shape. Between the feathers, structured corset and satin finish, the gown gave her performance a distinctly couture feel.

The Vietnam Flag Hoisting Ceremony

Black and metallic gold took over her wardrobe at the Vietnam Flag Hoisting Ceremony. Tamunosoye wore a fitted mermaid gown with a high collar, an asymmetrical sheer illusion sweetheart neckline and long black opera gloves.

The black fabric featured gold branch-like embroidery, with sweeping metallic gold accents running down the bodice and into the voluminous, tiered ruffled hem. The colour combination gave the look a regal feel without taking it too far from the pageant setting.

The Top Model Stage

Then came the white ballgown that would become part of a very important chapter in Tamunosoye’s Miss World 2026 journey. The strapless silhouette featured a structured, boned bodice covered in silver crystals and beadwork, with the embellishment continuing across the voluminous A-line skirt.

A matching crystal-covered high-neck collar and high updo completed the look, giving the gown plenty of room to take centre stage. Tamunosoye would go on to win Top Model for Africa, securing her place in the Miss World Top 40.

The Top Model Finale

And she wasn’t done with the fashion. The Top Model finale brought an ice-blue look featuring an asymmetrical ruffled shoulder detail and a heavily beaded mint-green micro-mini skirt underneath a voluminous high-low satin overskirt.

The overskirt flowed into a floor-sweeping train, while silver platform heels completed the look. After taking the Top Model for Africa title, Tamunosoye had the perfect reason to make this final runway appearance count.