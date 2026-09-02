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Dorathy Bachor Gives the Classic White Shirt and Denim Combo a Fresh Update

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Dorathy Bachor Gives the Classic White Shirt and Denim Combo a Fresh Update

Dorathy Bachor gives classic wardrobe staples a sharp update, pairing an unbuttoned white shirt with high-waisted dark-wash wide-leg denim and metallic gold heels for a balanced everyday look.
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Dorathy Bachor styling a white button-down shirt unbuttoned over a dark camisole with dark-wash jeans

A clean look at balancing proportions: pairing a relaxed white shirt with structured wide-leg denim.

There is a reason a white shirt and denim jeans remain such a reliable fashion pairing. You can keep things simple, dress them up, or add a few accessories to give the combination a completely different feel. Dorathy Bachor recently showed us another way to wear the classic pairing, and we are taking notes.

The reality TV star styled an unbuttoned white button-down shirt over a black camisole, creating an easy layered look without making it feel too casual. She tucked the shirt into high-waisted, dark-wash wide-leg denim jeans, which came with an asymmetrical belted waist overlay and utility pocket detail for added character.

The beauty of pairing denim with a white shirt is that both pieces give you plenty of room to experiment. A dark wash keeps the jeans sleek, while the white shirt gives you a simple base that works with a camisole, fitted vest or tank top underneath. Leaving the shirt open, as Dorathy did, is also an easy way to make the outfit feel relaxed.

Dorathy Bachor wearing a white button-down shirt with high-waisted dark-wash wide-leg jeans and gold heels

Dorathy Bachor demonstrating how metallic footwear and unique waistline details elevate a classic white shirt and denim outfit.

If you are wondering how to style a white shirt, this is a good place to start. Wear it open over a camisole, knot it at the waist, tuck it fully into jeans, or leave a few buttons undone for a more relaxed finish. With high-waisted wide-leg denim, you can also tuck in the front of the shirt to define your waist while allowing the rest to fall naturally.

Dorathy finished the look with metallic gold open-toe heels, a pendant necklace and stacked wrist cuffs. The gold accessories gave the denim a dressier touch, showing how easily you can take a white shirt and jeans from daytime dressing to an evening look by switching up your shoes and accessories.

And if you are looking for ways to style dark-wash, high-waisted, wide-leg jeans, there is plenty of room to play. Pair them with a white button-down and heels for a dressier outfit, trainers for something more casual, or a fitted top and statement belt when you want the jeans to take centre stage.

The takeaway is that denim and a white shirt do not have to feel predictable. Change the proportions, add a few accessories and play around with how you wear the shirt, and two wardrobe staples can give you several completely different outfits.

Dorathy Bachor demonstrating how to style an unbuttoned white shirt over a black camisole with high-waisted dark-wash wide-leg jeans

Dorathy Bachor shows how to pair a crisp white button-down with dark-wash wide-leg denim for a polished daytime look.

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Photo Credit: Dorathy Bachor/Instagram

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