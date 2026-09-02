Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Life Before BBNaija: Meet Bluethopia, the 22-Year-Old Creative With a Love for Fashion & Photography

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

Nigerian Movies Coming in September 2026: From A Mama Deola Wedding Story to One Gidi Night

Movies & TV Scoop

BBNaija Week 5: Biggie Turns Up the Pressure With Jungle Rules, BB Bucks & Secret Missions

Movies & TV Scoop

The Gambit Era Is Over: Aikou and Flora Are Back in the BBNaija Main Game

Movies & TV Scoop

Damilola Orimogunje’s “Dear Ajayi” Makes History as First Nigerian Production in Venice Days Competition | Watch Trailer

Inspired Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

From Date Gone Bad to Ordinary People: Adunni Ade on How Far She’s Come | BN Meet The Star

Arts Movies & TV Scoop

“Kilon Sparkles”: Kate Henshaw, Linda Ejiofor & Gideon Okeke Lead London Life, Lagos Living’s Stage Return

Movies & TV Scoop

From Neche’s Exit to Cassi’s Eviction: Here’s Everything That Went Down in BBNaija Week 4

Movies & TV Scoop

Chimsom Chuka Wins BBNaija Week 5 Head of House Title to Score His Second Win

Movies & TV News Nollywood Scoop

Nigerians Pay Tribute to Nollywood Legend Taiwo Hassan “Ogogo” Following His Passing

Movies & TV

Life Before BBNaija: Meet Bluethopia, the 22-Year-Old Creative With a Love for Fashion & Photography

Before entering the Big Brother Naija Season 11 “Show Ya Sef” house, 22-year-old Adamawa-born creative Usaku Bantai, known as Bluethopia, built a career spanning fashion design, styling, modeling, and photography.
Avatar photo

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Usaku Bantai Bluethopia wearing a tailored brown two-piece skirt set with contrast lapels

Usaku Bantai (Bluethopia) wearing a structured brown two-piece suit from her modeling portfolio. Photo Credit: Bluethopia/Instagram

Before Bluethopia became one of the housemates in Big Brother Naija Season 11, she was already building a creative life around fashion, photography and modelling. Now that she is in the Show Ya Sef house, there is a lot more to discover about the 22-year-old beyond the name we see on screen.

Born in Adamawa State and raised in Kaduna, Bluethopia, whose real name is Usaku Keren Bantai, comes from a Fulani and Cuban background. She describes her upbringing as tough, and says growing up in that environment taught her to be street-smart, appreciate what she has and learn how to avoid being taken advantage of. That background is part of what shaped the woman she is today: someone who describes herself as authentic, hot and stylish.

BBNaija housemate Bluethopia wearing brown patterned traditional attire honoring her Fulani cultural roots

Bluethopia reflecting her Adamawa roots and northern Nigerian upbringing in traditional patterned attire. Photo Credit: Bluethopia/Instagram

Creativity runs through almost everything Bluethopia does. Before BBNaija, she was working as a model, photographer, fashion designer and stylist, while also pursuing her education as a student. So, while the Big Brother Naija platform may be introducing her to millions of viewers, she is certainly not new to expressing herself through fashion and visual creativity.

In fact, self-expression is a big part of why she decided to enter the house. Bluethopia sees BBNaija as the biggest platform in Africa and, having reached the eligible age to participate, she wanted to use the opportunity to build a name for herself while allowing people to meet Usaku beyond the carefully curated version they might see elsewhere.

“I want the world to see me, Usaku, for what and who I am, pure and unfiltered,” she said, explaining that she hopes the platform will allow her to showcase her authenticity, talent and creativity.

Usaku Bantai known as Bluethopia posing in a red cowl-neck evening gown before entering Big Brother Naija Season 11

Usaku Bantai (Bluethopia) showcasing her fashion styling and modeling background ahead of BBNaija Season 11. Photo Credit: Bluethopia/Instagram

Away from work, Bluethopia enjoys cooking, watching movies and hanging out. She also has a rather unexpected hidden talent: speed reading. So, while she may be spending plenty of time navigating conversations, relationships and tasks in the Big Brother Naija house, she could probably get through a book much faster than most of us.

Bluethopia also knows herself well enough to admit that she can be a lot to handle. She describes herself as talkative and hyperactive, and says her habits can sometimes irritate people. Given that she is now living with a house full of equally strong personalities, it will be interesting to see how that side of her plays out over the course of the season.

BBNaija 11 housemate Bluethopia wearing a red hooded outfit highlighting her creative styling background

Creative designer and stylist Bluethopia demonstrating her visual perspective before joining BBNaija Season 11. Photo Credit: Bluethopia/Instagram

Her answers about her past also show that she has always had a bit of a mischievous streak. Asked about the worst thing she has ever done, Bluethopia recalled getting revenge on a bully at school by spitting into the water the girl was supposed to use. Not exactly the sort of school story anyone would put in a yearbook, but it certainly gives us another glimpse into her personality.

There is also a softer side to the model and creative. Bluethopia revealed that she has felt insecure about her legs because she considers them thin, even though people often compliment them. It is a reminder that even someone who spends so much time in fashion and modelling can have the same little insecurities many of us carry.

When it comes to romance, Bluethopia entered the Big Brother Naija house single. She said she is not currently talking to anyone, but she is open to possibilities. So, no, there is no boyfriend waiting outside the house according to what she shared, and whether that changes during her time in Show Ya Sef is another story entirely.

BBNaija housemate Bluethopia wearing a pale yellow halter-neck tiered maxi dress

Usaku Bantai (Bluethopia) posing in a yellow halter maxi dress prior to her Big Brother Naija debut. Photo Credit: Bluethopia/Instagram

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php