Life Before BBNaija: Meet Bluethopia, the 22-Year-Old Creative With a Love for Fashion & Photography

Before Bluethopia became one of the housemates in Big Brother Naija Season 11, she was already building a creative life around fashion, photography and modelling. Now that she is in the Show Ya Sef house, there is a lot more to discover about the 22-year-old beyond the name we see on screen.

Born in Adamawa State and raised in Kaduna, Bluethopia, whose real name is Usaku Keren Bantai, comes from a Fulani and Cuban background. She describes her upbringing as tough, and says growing up in that environment taught her to be street-smart, appreciate what she has and learn how to avoid being taken advantage of. That background is part of what shaped the woman she is today: someone who describes herself as authentic, hot and stylish.

Creativity runs through almost everything Bluethopia does. Before BBNaija, she was working as a model, photographer, fashion designer and stylist, while also pursuing her education as a student. So, while the Big Brother Naija platform may be introducing her to millions of viewers, she is certainly not new to expressing herself through fashion and visual creativity.

In fact, self-expression is a big part of why she decided to enter the house. Bluethopia sees BBNaija as the biggest platform in Africa and, having reached the eligible age to participate, she wanted to use the opportunity to build a name for herself while allowing people to meet Usaku beyond the carefully curated version they might see elsewhere.

“I want the world to see me, Usaku, for what and who I am, pure and unfiltered,” she said, explaining that she hopes the platform will allow her to showcase her authenticity, talent and creativity.

Away from work, Bluethopia enjoys cooking, watching movies and hanging out. She also has a rather unexpected hidden talent: speed reading. So, while she may be spending plenty of time navigating conversations, relationships and tasks in the Big Brother Naija house, she could probably get through a book much faster than most of us.

Bluethopia also knows herself well enough to admit that she can be a lot to handle. She describes herself as talkative and hyperactive, and says her habits can sometimes irritate people. Given that she is now living with a house full of equally strong personalities, it will be interesting to see how that side of her plays out over the course of the season.

Her answers about her past also show that she has always had a bit of a mischievous streak. Asked about the worst thing she has ever done, Bluethopia recalled getting revenge on a bully at school by spitting into the water the girl was supposed to use. Not exactly the sort of school story anyone would put in a yearbook, but it certainly gives us another glimpse into her personality.

There is also a softer side to the model and creative. Bluethopia revealed that she has felt insecure about her legs because she considers them thin, even though people often compliment them. It is a reminder that even someone who spends so much time in fashion and modelling can have the same little insecurities many of us carry.

When it comes to romance, Bluethopia entered the Big Brother Naija house single. She said she is not currently talking to anyone, but she is open to possibilities. So, no, there is no boyfriend waiting outside the house according to what she shared, and whether that changes during her time in Show Ya Sef is another story entirely.