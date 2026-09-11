Inside La Roche-Posay’s Purple Lab: A Much-Needed Conversation on Hyperpigmentation and Skin Health

La Roche-Posay is bringing consumers closer to the science behind their skincare, creating an opportunity to better understand their skin, their wellbeing and the habits that support healthy skin in the long term. In Lagos, La Roche-Posay is creating space for that conversation to happen through Purple Lab, an immersive platform bringing together dermatological expertise, skincare education, wellness and community.

Held on August 28 at Cilantro, Victoria Island, Lagos, Purple Lab brought together 45-plus guests, including creators, skincare enthusiasts, wellness advocates and members of the La Roche-Posay community for an experience designed to make science-backed skincare more accessible, relatable and relevant to everyday life.

Leading the conversation was dermatologist Dr Onyeka Ugwu, who translated the science behind hyperpigmentation and healthy skincare into practical, everyday guidance. She also highlighted La Roche-Posay’s Mela B3 Serum, Mela B3 Dual Body Treatment and Anthelios UVMune 400 Anti-Dark Spots Fluid SPF 50+, demonstrating how targeted skincare and consistent sun protection can form part of a considered approach to managing dark spots and maintaining healthy-looking skin.

But Purple Lab was designed to extend beyond education. Through product discovery and personalised consultations with skin consultant Dr Folakemi Cole, guests were encouraged to move from simply hearing about skincare to understanding what their own skin needs. This reinforced La Roche-Posay’s belief that skincare should be grounded in expertise, evidence and individual skin concerns.

The experience also brought together voices from across beauty, lifestyle and wellness. Lifestyle personality Mimi Onalaja explored the relationship between skincare, self-care and confidence, while wellness entrepreneur Ekemini Ekerette (Kemen Fitness) brought the conversation into the wider context of movement and everyday wellbeing.

For La Roche Posay, Purple Lab reflects a broader commitment to creating meaningful touchpoints between dermatological expertise and the communities it serves.

“The La Roche-Posay Purple Lab was proof that skincare education doesn’t have to feel clinical; it can be immersive, communal and deeply personal. By bringing dermatologists, creators and our community into one space, we’re not just talking about hyperpigmentation; we’re changing the conversation around it. We’re glad to have had the right partners to execute this so perfectly,” said Nadia Amasa, Digital Lead, La Roche-Posay SSA.

Speaking on the experience, Dr Onyeka Ugwu, Founder, Hello Perfect Skin and Headliner for Purple Lab, said:

“For many people, hyperpigmentation is more than a skin concern; it can be a long and frustrating journey of trying product after product without knowing what truly works. Purple Lab brought the science of dark spots closer to people, helping them better understand their skin and make more informed choices about how they care for it.”

As skincare continues to become a more informed and intentional part of consumers’ wellness routines, La Roche-Posay is continuing to build platforms that put expertise, education and community at the centre of the conversation.

About La Roche-Posay

La Roche-Posay is a French dermatological skincare brand dedicated to improving the lives of people with sensitive skin. Built on dermatological expertise and scientific innovation, the brand develops effective and highly tolerable skincare solutions that address a wide range of skin concerns, from hyperpigmentation and acne to ageing and sensitivity. Working closely with dermatologists and healthcare professionals, La Roche-Posay combines advanced research, rigorous clinical testing and carefully selected ingredients to deliver skincare designed for even the most sensitive skin.

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