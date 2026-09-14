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PalmPay Dey For You: Discover The Enhanced Security Features Helping Nigerians Bank More Securely

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PalmPay, a leading digital finance platform, has launched ‘PalmPay Dey For You’, a customer-focused campaign designed to strengthen security awareness and give users greater control over how they protect their accounts and transactions.

The campaign comes at a time when security in digital financial services is becoming increasingly important to customers. From students paying school fees and small business owners receiving payments to families managing everyday expenses, millions of Nigerians rely on PalmPay as part of their daily financial lives.

At its core, ‘PalmPay Dey For You’ is a reassurance of PalmPay‘s commitment to remain a trusted financial partner to Nigerians. The campaign reflects the company’s promise to provide solutions that respond to current realities and continuously evolve to meet the needs of fast-changing Nigeria and its users. PalmPay doesn’t just grow for its customers; it grows with them.

Licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), PalmPay is trusted by millions of Nigerians for everyday financial needs. A responsibility this big means PalmPay needs to critically reevaluate how its customer protection can be even stronger, and come up with innovative solutions that answer that question.

At the centre of this is the upgraded PalmPay Security Center, which brings essential security features together in one place. In addition to its existing security tools, users can access enhanced features such as Night Guard, the Transaction Dispute Page, USSD account lock, lost card protection, and more.

These features provide users with an extra layer of protection — greater control, greater peace of mind.

In an interview with Femi Hanson, Head of Marketing for PalmPay Nigeria, he said:

“From our analysis, we have seen that up to 75% of reported fraud cases result from social engineering. That is why, beyond providing robust security tools, we are also investing in customer education to help users recognise evolving scam tactics and take practical steps to protect themselves. PalmPay Dey For You reflects our commitment to helping Nigerians bank with greater confidence, control and awareness.”

Through the campaign, PalmPay will continue to educate customers on practical security habits, including protecting personal credentials, avoiding suspicious links and fake customer-service channels, and making better use of the tools available within the app.

PalmPay remains committed to providing secure, reliable, and accessible financial services while continuously strengthening the systems, tools, and education that support safer digital banking.

To get started, users can update their PalmPay app, visit the new Security Center, and explore the range of tools specifically designed to protect their money.

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