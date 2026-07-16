How BEYOND Fitness Africa Is Redefining Wellness, Fitness and Luxury Retreats on the Continent

At BEYOND on Tour IV, the wellness retreat arm of BEYOND Fitness Africa, fitness, culture, nature and luxury came

together in a way that felt fresh, intentional and unmistakably African.

Held at Lakowe Lakes Golf Resort, the retreat brought together high-performing professionals, founders, creatives and wellness lovers for a weekend designed to help guests move, recover, reconnect and exhale. It was a full wellness experience shaped by BEYOND Fitness Africa’s wider mission to redefine what fitness and wellness can look like for the modern African.

Headquartered in Lagos, BEYOND Fitness Africa has built a reputation for premium group fitness, high energy classes, recovery led programming, community and culture. BEYOND on Tour extends that philosophy beyond the studio walls and into immersive destinations where guests can experience wellness in a deeper, more expansive way.

For Simisola Williams, Founder of BEYOND Fitness Africa, the vision behind BEYOND on Tour is deeply personal.

“BEYOND on Tour was created for people who are always doing, leading, building and holding so much together. I wanted to create a space where they could finally exhale, move their bodies, recover deeply, reconnect with themselves and experience joy in a way that felt intentional and restorative. For me, this is the future of wellness in Africa. It is premium, culturally rooted, emotionally resonant and designed for the whole person.”

The moment many people saw first was the viral sunset ride that put African fitness culture on the global map. Set by the lake at golden hour, guests rode in rhythm as Loud Urban Choir performed live. The clips gained over one million views globally and introduced a wider audience to a powerful new expression of fitness, culture and community from the continent.

The reason it resonated went beyond the beauty of the setting. It felt real and there was joy in the atmosphere. There was release, music, movement, water, sunset and community all meeting in one unforgettable moment. It showed that fitness on the continent can be emotional, cultural, premium and globally compelling without losing its soul. That same clarity of vision carried through the entire BEYOND on Tour IV experience. The retreat was curated with a clear point of view, one that sits at the heart of BEYOND Fitness Africa. Wellness is about training with intention, recovering with care, connecting deeply, living consciously and feeling supported in your body.

Across the weekend, guests experienced sunrise movement sessions, strength training, sculpt, stretch and mobility, aqua aerobics, breathwork, golf moments, expert conversations, a dedicated Recovery Lounge and a sunrise run walk in collaboration with adidas Nigeria. The outdoor sessions were designed with care, from Sunrise Sculpt by the lake to golf and movement under the Lagos sun. With La Roche Posay as the sunscreen partner, skincare protection was built into the experience, reminding guests that wellness also includes how we prepare, protect and care for the body in real life.

The sunrise run walk with adidas Nigeria brought another layer of energy to the weekend, combining movement, community and performance in a way that felt accessible, uplifting and aligned with the spirit of BEYOND on Tour.

The Recovery Lounge was one of the strongest reflections of where modern wellness is going. Guests had access to massages, IV therapy, compression boots, scalp analysis and other restorative experiences designed to help the body reset. The recovery zone also featured a gamified cold plunge experience sponsored by Zap by Paystack, the personal finance tool that automatically categorises spending and surfaces insights into financial habits. It was a reminder that high performance is built through the push and protected in the pause.

The expert sessions also added depth to the weekend, with conversations and consultations across longevity, sleep, nutrition, wealth, hair and scalp health and wellbeing. Guests experienced trichology sessions with Tresses Lagos and Bloom Hair Atelier, a wealth building session with Moneystart.co, and sleep and nutrition conversations with Carib Health.

These touchpoints reflected a more complete approach to wellness, one that recognises how deeply our energy, confidence, recovery, finances, sleep, skin health and daily habits shape the way we live.

The modern African professional is looking for tools to live with more energy, resilience and clarity. Through its studio experiences and BEYOND on Tour retreats, BEYOND Fitness Africa is building a wellness ecosystem for people who want to move better, recover better, lead better and live with more intention. What made the retreat powerful was its balance. It was premium, warm, beautifully produced and deeply human. It carried the feel of a luxury wellness retreat, with rhythm, culture and community at its centre. This is where BEYOND Fitness Africa is setting a new bar for fitness and wellness on the continent.

For too long, wellness in Africa has been viewed through a narrow lens, either as basic exercise or as a borrowed version of global wellness trends. BEYOND on Tour offered something different. It showed that African wellness can be world class, visually powerful, culturally rooted and emotionally resonant. The viral sunset ride may have been the moment that travelled the world, but the full retreat was the real story. It showed what becomes possible when a fitness brand thinks beyond classes, when movement has meaning, recovery is part of the experience, and culture is woven in from the start. More than anything, it showed what happens when African brands lead with excellence, originality and a deep sense of identity.

BEYOND on Tour IV created a new reference point for African fitness, luxury wellness retreats and culture led

wellness experiences on the continent. That is the future BEYOND Fitness Africa is building, premium, joyful,

intelligent, restorative and proudly our own.

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