ORÍKÌ Goes Global: Wellness Group Opens In Abu Dhabi Marking Its Fourth Country

ORÍKÌ, the wellness and beauty group with operations across Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda, has opened its newest location in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — its first outside the African continent and a milestone in a decade-long growth story.

The new spa, located at Al Wahda Mall, Floor 2, Shop 237, brings ORÍKÌ‘s footprint to four countries and 16 locations and marks the group’s entry into one of the world’s most competitive luxury wellness markets. It is the latest expansion for a company that has grown from a single spa location into a vertically integrated group spanning spa, retail BuyORÍKÌ, on-demand wellness services (Unwind), a professional Training Institute, and a cosmetics manufacturing arm — a scale of operation still rare among wellness brands expanding out of Africa.

“For ten years, we’ve built ORÍKÌ on systems and structures that make it possible for people to prioritize their wellness intentionally, said Joycee Awosika, Founder and Managing Director of ORÍKÌ. As we continue to scale across Africa, we also identified the UAE as a market where we’re excited to bring these curated experiences.“

ORÍKÌ‘s decision to enter the UAE reflects a deliberate move into a market known for high consumer expectations and global luxury benchmarks. Landing there signals a level of operational readiness the brand has spent a decade building: standardized service delivery, trained talent pipelines through its own Training Institute, and a supply chain increasingly backed by its own manufacturing capability.

The Abu Dhabi spa offers a curated experience for female guests, with treatments centered on relaxation, restoration, and wellbeing delivered to the same operational standard ORÍKÌ has built across its African locations.

“From Lagos to Abu Dhabi, the standard doesn’t change,” Awosika added. “That consistency and experience is our focus.” With this opening, ORÍKÌ moves from being one of Africa’s most recognized wellness groups to a genuinely international operator — with a proven ecosystem and now a growing presence beyond the continent.

ORÍKÌ Abu Dhabi Al Wahda Mall, Floor 2, Shop 237 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

About ORÍKÌ

ORÍKÌ is a vertically integrated beauty and wellness group built around a full ecosystem of spa, retail, on-demand services, professional training, and manufacturing.

Founded by Joycee Awosika, the group has grown over the past decade from a single spa into a multi-country operation spanning Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and with this expansion, the United Arab Emirates, with each arm of the business designed to reinforce the others across the guest, product, and talent experience.

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