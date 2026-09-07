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Nomy Disqualified From Big Brother Naija Season 11 After Bench Warmer Infractions

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Nomy Disqualified From Big Brother Naija Season 11 After Bench Warmer Infractions

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Nomy (Whitney Chukwu) has been disqualified from the Show Ya Sef house following repeated defiance of Biggie’s instructions during her tenure as bench warmer.
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Official announcement image confirming Nomy's disqualification from the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house.

Nomy has been disqualified from Big Brother Naija Season 11 following repeated bench warmer infractions.

The Big Brother Naija: Show Ya Sef house has experienced its most dramatic turn of events yet, as Nomy—real name Whitney Chukwu—has been disqualified from the competition with immediate effect.

Before stepping into the national spotlight, the single 26-year-old fashion entrepreneur joined the show explicitly to scale her personal brand and fashion business. Known for her sharp intuition, direct nature, and love for travelling and dressing up, Nomy had openly shared that her bluntness and short temper could sometimes ruffle feathers—a prediction that came to a head inside the house.

The sudden exit unfolded after Big Brother summoned the housemates to address continuous breaches of house regulations. Biggie cited Nomy’s repeated defiance of explicit instructions during her tenure as this week’s designated bench warmer. Specifically, she abandoned her assigned bench and left her official bench warmer vest behind, directly flouting the terms of her punishment.

With her privilege to remain in the game officially revoked, Big Brother instructed Nomy to pack her belongings and vacate the premises immediately. The announcement sent shockwaves across the lounge, leaving fellow housemates stunned as the reality of the strict house rules sank in.

Nomy’s departure marks the first disqualification of the Show Ya Sef season, completely upending the house dynamic and leaving viewers across social media debating the dramatic turn of events.

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