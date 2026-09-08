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Sadio Mané, Achraf Hakimi, Vozinha and Others Earn 2026 Ballon d’Or Nominations

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The 2026 Ballon d’Or nominations have arrived with a strong African presence, reflecting a remarkable year for the continent’s footballers on the biggest stages in world football. African footballers have earned nominations, with Senegal’s Sadio Mané and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi shortlisted for the men’s prize, while Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has been nominated for the Yashin Trophy.

The nominations, announced by France Football on Tuesday, September 8, highlight another important year for African football, following a historic 2026 FIFA World Cup in which nine of Africa’s 10 representatives reached the knockout stage.

Mané returns to the Ballon d’Or shortlist after another influential season for club and country. The Senegalese forward played a key role in Senegal’s successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign, scoring the decisive goal in the semi-final against Egypt as the Teranga Lions progressed to the final. He was subsequently named Player of the Tournament as Senegal won the competition.

His nomination also reflects his continued importance to Senegal, who were among Africa’s nine teams to reach the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Hakimi, meanwhile, continues to establish himself among the world’s elite defenders. The Morocco international was a key part of Paris Saint-Germain’s historic run to the UEFA Champions League title and has remained one of the most influential attacking full-backs in world football.

He also played an important role for Morocco at AFCON 2025, returning from injury to contribute to the Atlas Lions’ campaign. His latest Ballon d’Or nomination comes after he was named CAF’s African Player of the Year in 2025.

While Vozinha is not nominated for the main Ballon d’Or award, his inclusion in the Yashin Trophy shortlist is another major moment for African football.

The Cape Verde goalkeeper was one of the standout performers of his country’s historic 2026 World Cup debut. Cape Verde became the smallest nation by population to qualify for the tournament and progressed to the knockout stage, with Vozinha producing several impressive performances along the way.

Africa also has representation in the women’s Ballon d’Or category, with Zambia’s Barbra Banda and Malawi’s Temwa Chawinga among the 30 nominees. The next generation of football stars also feature among the nominees for the Kopa Trophy, which recognises the best young player. Morocco’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, Côte d’Ivoire’s Yan Diomandé and Algeria’s Ibrahim Maza are among the 10 nominees, alongside defending winner Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, Warren Zaïre-Emery and other rising stars. Bouaddi, who has continued to impress since breaking into Lille’s first team, earns another nomination after also making the 2025 shortlist, while Diomandé’s breakthrough season at RB Leipzig has placed him among Europe’s most exciting young talents.

The nominations arrive at a significant moment for African football. With nine African teams progressing from the World Cup group stage and players such as Mané, Hakimi and Vozinha receiving recognition on one of football’s biggest individual stages, the continent’s growing influence in international football is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

The 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place at the London Palladium on October 26, marking the 70th anniversary of the prestigious award.

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