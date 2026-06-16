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Who is Vozinha? The Cabo Verde Goalkeeper Making World Cup History

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Who is Vozinha? The Cabo Verde Goalkeeper Making World Cup History

Cabo Verde’s 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha made World Cup history with seven spectacular saves against Spain before breaking the internet by gaining over 5 million Instagram followers overnight.
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Goalkeeper Vozinha smiling and holding the blue, white, and red national flag of Cabo Verde above his head in the stadium.

Goalkeeper Vozinha smiling and holding the blue, white, and red national flag of Cabo Verde above his head in the stadium.

If you are curious about how the Cabo Verde national team managed to hold the star-studded Spanish squad to a stunning stalemate in Atlanta, you only need to look at one man: their goalkeeper.

Before Monday’s Group H clash, Josimar José Évora Dias—affectionately known to the football world as Vozinha—was a 40-year-old journeyman keeper whose contract at Portuguese second-division side Chaves was just two weeks away from expiring. He walked onto the pitch with a modest transfer valuation of €50,000 and a quiet Instagram following of around 50,000.

By the time the final whistle blew on Cabo Verde’s jaw-dropping 0–0 draw against heavyweight Spain, he wasn’t just a national hero. He was a global sensation.

Spain arrived at the tournament boasting a terrifying attack featuring Euro 2024 winners, Champions League victors, and the electric Lamine Yamal coming off the bench. Statistically, the Spaniards dominated, holding 74% of the ball and peppering the African side’s box.

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha diving across the pitch to stop a shot during the World Cup match against Spain.

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha diving across the pitch to stop a shot during the World Cup match against Spain.

But analytics don’t account for pure heart.

Vozinha put on an absolute masterclass between the sticks, making seven crucial saves to keep a clean sheet against a side that racked up an expected goals (xG) rating of 2.29. His defining moment came just before half-time: after Ferran Torres rattled the crossbar, Mikel Oyarzabal’s follow-up header looked completely unstoppable. Vozinha somehow stretched his veteran frame to tip the ball over the bar, sparking a roar from the Atlanta crowd that set the tone for the rest of the match.

With that display, he officially became the oldest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet on his FIFA World Cup debut. Naturally, he walked away clutching the official Man of the Match trophy.

While Vozinha was busy frustrating Spain on the pitch, a completely different kind of magic was happening across social media.

During the broadcast, the famous Brazilian streaming network CazéTV urged its millions of viewers to go and support the legendary shot-stopper. The internet took that directive and ran with it.

Fans worldwide fell in love with his grit, and his Instagram account experienced one of the fastest growth spikes in sporting history. In less than 24 hours, his following exploded from 50,000 to a staggering 5.8 million followers. To put that into context, he now has more digital followers than the entire population of Cabo Verde ten times over!

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha holding his official FIFA World Cup Man of the Match trophy in front of a blue sponsor backdrop.

Vozinha proudly displays his Man of the Match award after the historic goalless draw in Atlanta.

When the match concluded, the tough-as-nails keeper dropped to his knees and burst into tears as his teammates mobbed him. Speaking to reporters after the game, an emotional Vozinha revealed the heartbreaking reason behind his tears.

I cried after the game because I was raised by my grandparents during my childhood, and they could not be there. They passed away a few years ago. My mother was also unable to attend due to a visa issue and the costs associated with it. We could not arrange this in time.

Though his family wasn’t physically in the stands to see him lift his Man of the Match award, the entire world was watching.

From playing street football against much older boys on the island of São Vicente to silencing the best attackers in Europe, Vozinha’s story embodies exactly why we love the World Cup. He wanted to bring pride to his country, instead, he captured the imagination of the entire planet.

abo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha leaping into the air next to the crossbar to tip a football over the goal net.

Vozinha executes a crucial fingertip save to deny the Spanish attack at the Atlanta Stadium.

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha wearing white gloves and a yellow jersey while raising his arm to direct his team on the pitch.

Veteran keeper Vozinha communicates with his backline during the high-pressure Group H tournament fixture.

Photo Credit: Vozinha/Instagram

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