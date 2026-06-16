Football, right? Just when you think you’ve seen it all, the beautiful game serves up a slice of pure, unadulterated brilliance
If you went to bed early on Monday night, you missed what is officially the biggest shock of the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far. World Cup debutants Cabo Verde just held the reigning European champions, Spain, to a spectacular, hard-fought 0-0 draw at the Atlanta Stadium. You read that correctly. The tiny island nation stood toe-to-toe with La Roja and walked away with their first-ever point on football’s ultimate stage. Talk about the ultimate David vs. Goliath story!
While the entire team played with the heart of a lion, special praise must go to the backline and veteran goalkeeper Vozinha (Josimar Dias), who stood as an absolute brick wall to secure a historic clean sheet. His heroic presence ensured the Spanish attack remained completely frustrated throughout the night, defying some of the biggest names in world football.
Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha in a yellow jersey leaping high in the air to tip the football over the crossbar.
Going into the game, nobody gave coach Bubista’s men a chance against a star-studded Spanish side featuring the likes of Rodri, Pedri, and Gavi. Spain heavily dominated the ball, maintaining a massive 74% possession rate and registering 7 shots on target from an overwhelming 27 total attempts. They even earned 11 corners compared to Cabo Verde’s single corner. Yet, despite matching their highest-ever World Cup shot attempt record since 1966, Spain simply could not find a way through.
It wasn’t just a defensive masterclass either. In the dramatic final minutes of the game, Cabo Verde actually looked incredibly dangerous on the counter-attack and had a couple of bold moments where they could have snatched an unbelievable winner. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was even forced to throw on Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal for the final twenty minutes in a desperate bid to save the match, but the debutants simply refused to crack.
Intense match action from the Atlanta Stadium as debutants Cabo Verde battle Spain for possession in the air.
This historic 0-0 draw completely blows Group H wide open. With highly anticipated fixtures against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay left in the group stage, Cabo Verde has proven they aren’t just in the United States to make up the numbers—they are here to compete. For anyone who loves a good underdog story, this is a beautiful reminder that in football, passion and organisation can match pedigree any day of the week.
See all the action from Cabo Verde vs Spain in photos
Jubilant Cabo Verde supporters displaying their signed national flag at the Atlanta Stadium during the historic match against Spain.
Members of the Blue Sharks squad celebrating their resilient defensive performance during the match against Spain.
Spanish player jersey number 7 controlling the ball while surrounded by three Cabo Verde defenders on the pitch.
Happy Cabo Verde supporters with face paint wearing blue shirts and waving flags in the stadium stands.
Overhead view of the Cabo Verde starting eleven in white jerseys gathered in a tight team huddle on the green grass.
Blue Sharks supporters cheering loudly in white team shirts during the Group H opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.