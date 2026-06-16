Afro-Martinican Beauty Maureen-Alycia Lucéa-Merlin Wins Miss Martinique 2026

Martinique now has a new queen and her name is Maureen–Alycia Lucéa–Merlin! The 24-year-old Afro-Martinican beauty secured the prestigious title of Miss Martinique 2026 during a spectacular coronation gala held at the Grand Carbet du Parc Culturel Aimé Césaire. Standing tall at 1m76, the Fort-de-France native moved through the competition with immense poise and grace, representing the rich Afro-Caribbean heritage and vibrant cultural tapestry of the island.

What makes Maureen-Alycia truly stand out is her deep connection to her community. Beyond her background in pageantry, having previously built up experience as the first runner-up in the Miss Martinique 2020 competition, her professional life is deeply rooted in social care. She works closely within the EHPAD sector (specialised French care homes), dedicating her time to supporting and improving the lives of the elderly.

With this exciting win, Maureen-Alycia takes over the title from her predecessor, Léaline Patry. She is now officially preparing to take Martinique’s rich heritage to the global stage at the Miss France 2027 pageant, which takes place this coming December.

The competitive final lineup was a testament to the exceptional standard of this year’s contestants. Nathanaëlle Hélène finished as the first runner-up, with Loanne Nodin taking the second runner-up position. The top five was completed by Laura Laventure as third runner-up and Laureen Lixfé as fourth runner-up, marking a successful and highly memorable evening for Caribbean pageantry.