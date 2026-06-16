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Serena and Venus Williams Return to Wimbledon Doubles With Wildcard Entry for 2026

Tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams are officially reuniting at Wimbledon 2026 after receiving a women’s doubles wildcard entry to compete on the historic London grass courts.
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Tennis stars Serena Williams in a black athletic dress and Venus Williams in a white and green outfit shaking hands on a hard tennis court.

Tennis stars Serena Williams in a black athletic dress and Venus Williams in a white and green outfit shaking hands on a hard tennis court.

Just when we thought the sporting summer could not get any more exciting, the ultimate sister act is returning to the court. Wimbledon organisers have officially announced that Serena and Venus Williams have accepted a wildcard invitation to compete in the women’s doubles draw for the 2026 championships. For tennis fans globally, this is the absolute dream scenario, bringing the legendary duo back to the venue where they have historically dominated.

If you are wondering just how massive this reunion is, their record on the London grass speaks entirely for itself. Serena and Venus have won an astonishing 14 Grand Slam doubles titles as a pair, and six of those historic victories happened right at Wimbledon. Interestingly, entering via a wildcard is a bit of a full-circle moment for them; their very first two Wimbledon doubles titles back in 2000 and 2002 came through wildcards as well. Beyond their Grand Slam hardware, they also won the 2012 Olympic gold medal together on these exact same SW19 courts.

A young Venus and Serena Williams smiling broadly while holding up their silver Wimbledon singles and doubles championship trophies.

An iconic throwback photo of the Williams sisters celebrating an early career victory at Wimbledon.

We last saw the sisters share a doubles court back at the 2022 US Open, where they played an opening-round match before Serena temporarily stepped away from professional competition. Their last tournament victory as a duo at the All England Club was a decade ago in 2016. Now, with Serena making her highly anticipated return to the professional tour after nearly four years away, and Venus continuing to play selective events, the timing is absolutely perfect for them to run it back.

With the main tournament kicking off on Monday, 29 June, all eyes will be squarely on the doubles draw. If they manage to go all the way and secure a seventh Wimbledon doubles trophy, they will officially break the tie for the tournament record and make history as the oldest Grand Slam-winning doubles partnership ever. It is safe to say our tennis viewings for the next few weeks are completely locked in.

Serena and Venus Williams laughing on the grass court while holding up their matching silver Wimbledon women's doubles championship trophies.

Serena and Venus Williams laughing on the grass court while holding up their matching silver Wimbledon women’s doubles championship trophies.

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