Oleku Never Left! See How Your Faves Are Rocking the Short Iro and Buba Right Now

Trends come and go, but the Oleku style has a way of staying right where it matters—in the middle of fashion conversations, Owambe entrances, and celebrity style moments. Rooted in Yoruba tradition, the short ìró and bùbá combination first gained popularity in the 1960s and 1970s as a fresh, youthful take on classic ceremonial dressing. What started as a style shift has now become a lasting fashion favourite that keeps finding new life with every generation.

At its heart, Oleku is all about ease and attitude. The shorter wrapper, usually tied neatly at the waist and stopping around the knee or just above it, gives the look a lighter, more playful feel compared to the longer, traditional ìró. It is usually paired with a blouse that ranges from short sleeves to elbow length, allowing for movement while still keeping things elegant and occasion-ready.

What keeps Oleku firmly in rotation today is how easily it adapts. Designers and style enthusiasts continue to reinterpret it with modern touches, from rich lace and embellished fabrics to structured tailoring and bold colour pairings. The styling also does a lot of the work: a dramatic, layered Gele instantly lifts the silhouette, while strappy heels and minimal jewellery keep the focus on the outfit itself. Each version feels familiar, but never quite the same.

It is this balance between heritage and reinvention that makes Oleku a constant on the fashion scene, especially for celebrities who are always finding new ways to make it their own.

See how stars are rocking the Oleku style now.