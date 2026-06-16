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Oleku Never Left! See How Your Faves Are Rocking the Short Iro and Buba Right Now

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Oleku Never Left! See How Your Faves Are Rocking the Short Iro and Buba Right Now

Your favourite Nigerian celebrities are bringing back the iconic 1970s Oleku style, showcasing how the classic shortened iro and buba silhouette is being reinvented with contemporary fabrics like sequins, lace, and fringe.
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Mercy Aigbe in a burgundy brocade dress, Nelly Mbonu in a blue lace gown with a train, and Bimbo Akintola in a sequinned dress with red feathers.

Mercy Aigbe in a burgundy brocade dress, Nelly Mbonu in a blue lace gown with a train, and Bimbo Akintola in a sequinned dress with red feathers.

Trends come and go, but the Oleku style has a way of staying right where it matters—in the middle of fashion conversations, Owambe entrances, and celebrity style moments. Rooted in Yoruba tradition, the short ìró and bùbá combination first gained popularity in the 1960s and 1970s as a fresh, youthful take on classic ceremonial dressing. What started as a style shift has now become a lasting fashion favourite that keeps finding new life with every generation.

At its heart, Oleku is all about ease and attitude. The shorter wrapper, usually tied neatly at the waist and stopping around the knee or just above it, gives the look a lighter, more playful feel compared to the longer, traditional ìró. It is usually paired with a blouse that ranges from short sleeves to elbow length, allowing for movement while still keeping things elegant and occasion-ready.

Toolz Oniru-Demuren in a gold and black leopard-print Oleku outfit paired with a glossy black leather gele and futuristic gold sunglasses by a vintage car.

Toolz Oniru-Demuren in a gold and black leopard-print Oleku outfit paired with a glossy black leather gele and futuristic gold sunglasses by a vintage car. Photo Credit: Toolz Oniru-Demuren/Instagram

What keeps Oleku firmly in rotation today is how easily it adapts. Designers and style enthusiasts continue to reinterpret it with modern touches, from rich lace and embellished fabrics to structured tailoring and bold colour pairings. The styling also does a lot of the work: a dramatic, layered Gele instantly lifts the silhouette, while strappy heels and minimal jewellery keep the focus on the outfit itself. Each version feels familiar, but never quite the same.

It is this balance between heritage and reinvention that makes Oleku a constant on the fashion scene, especially for celebrities who are always finding new ways to make it their own.

See how stars are rocking the Oleku style now.

Actress Bimbo Akintola in a shimmering blue and pink sequinned Oleku by Wanni Fuga featuring dense crimson feather trims along the sleeves and hemline.

Actress Bimbo Akintola in a shimmering blue and pink sequinned Oleku by Wanni Fuga featuring dense crimson feather trims along the sleeves and hemline. Photo Credit: Bimbo Akintola/Instagram

Nelly Mbonu posing in a bright blue lace traditional Oleku outfit with an elongated side train and a matching voluminous structured gele.

Nelly Mbonu posing in a bright blue lace traditional Oleku outfit with an elongated side train and a matching voluminous structured gele. Photo Credit: Nelly Mbonu/Instagram

Toolz Oniru-Demuren in a gold and black leopard-print Oleku outfit paired with a glossy black leather gele and futuristic gold sunglasses by a vintage car.

Toolz Oniru-Demuren in a gold and black leopard-print Oleku outfit paired with a glossy black leather gele and futuristic gold sunglasses by a vintage car. Photo Credit: Toolz Oniru-Demuren/Instagram

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie in a vibrant orange lace Oleku paired with a dark red patterned gele, posing next to a vintage telephone.

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie in a vibrant orange lace Oleku paired with a dark red patterned gele, posing next to a vintage telephone. Photo Credit: Ini Dima-Okojie/Instagram

Media personality Toke Makinwa leaning against a wall wearing a multi-coloured sequinned Oleku style by Wanni Fuga, featuring dramatic red feathers.

Media personality Toke Makinwa leaning against a wall wearing a multi-coloured sequinned Oleku style by Wanni Fuga, featuring dramatic red feathers. Photo Credit: Toke Makinwa/Instagram

Actress Mercy Aigbe in a rich burgundy and black patterned damask Oleku with a gold fringe hemline and matching dark sunglasses.

Actress Mercy Aigbe in a rich burgundy and black patterned damask Oleku with a gold fringe hemline and matching dark sunglasses. Photo Credit: Mercy Aigbe/Instagram

Bose Ogulu wearing a lime green lace and pattern-blocked Oleku outfit, next to an image of her in a multi-coloured woven print Oleku ensemble.

Bose Ogulu serves major contemporary fashion inspiration in Oleku styles. Photo Credit: Bose Ogulu/Instagram

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