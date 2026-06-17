See How Nelly Mbonu Served Two Show-Stopping Looks for Her Birthday Celebration

Style was at the forefront of Nelly Mbonu’s birthday this June. The Big Brother Naija Season 9 star celebrated in not one but two unforgettable looks, each pushing in a completely different direction and showing just how much fun fashion can be when you are willing to experiment.

The first look leaned into sculptural glamour with a corset-inspired silhouette built on a sheer illusion base. Black beadwork swept across the bodice in strong vertical lines before giving way to strands of black and gold micro-beads that draped from the hips to the floor, creating beautiful movement with every step.

But the real conversation starter sat above the neckline. Instead of traditional jewellery, Nelly opted for a metallic gold jawpiece that framed her face and curved into sculpted extensions around the ears, paired with a coordinating neckpiece that transformed the entire look into something closer to wearable art than eveningwear.

Then came a complete change of pace.

Her second birthday look embraced volume in the most striking way, wrapping her in oversized layers that called to mind the unfurling petals of a rose. Crafted from textured charcoal-black fabric with soft dusty-pink linings tucked beneath each fold, the piece revealed new details from every angle and rewarded a second look.

Rather than compete with the silhouette, the styling stayed pared back. Her hair was slicked away from the face, jewellery was kept to a minimum, and all attention remained on the remarkable shape of the garment and the way it occupied space.

Together, the two looks told very different style stories, but they shared one thing in common: a willingness to step outside the expected. Whether through sculptural beadwork or dramatic volume, Nelly approached birthday dressing with imagination, making the celebration as memorable for its fashion as it was for the occasion itself.