Connect with us

Scoop Style

See How Nelly Mbonu Served Two Show-Stopping Looks for Her Birthday Celebration

Scoop Style

Have You Ever Seen Aso-Oke Like This? Denrele Edun’s 45th Birthday Look Is One for the Books

Scoop Style

Oleku Never Left! See How Your Faves Are Rocking the Short Iro and Buba Right Now

Scoop Sports

Serena and Venus Williams Return to Wimbledon Doubles With Wildcard Entry for 2026

Inspired Scoop Sports

Who is Vozinha? The Cabo Verde Goalkeeper Making World Cup History

Scoop Sports

Cabo Verde Make World Cup History With 0–0 Draw Against Spain [In Photos]

News Scoop

Meet Peter Vowles: The New United Kingdom High Commissioner Heading to Nigeria

Inspired Scoop

From First-Class Degrees to PhDs, Nigerian Women Are Celebrating Their Academic Achievements on X

Arts Inspired Scoop

Njideka Akunyili Crosby Created the Obamas’ First Official Portrait Together | See Their Reaction

BN TV Music Scoop

5 New Nigerian Songs to Add to Your Playlist This Week

Scoop

See How Nelly Mbonu Served Two Show-Stopping Looks for Her Birthday Celebration

Big Brother Naija star Nelly Mbonu celebrated her birthday in two avant-garde looks, showcasing a heavily embellished corset gown by Mub Rik with custom jaw armour alongside a sculptural rose petal garment by Josiphiah Michael.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija star Nelly Mbonu celebrating her June birthday in a heavily embellished Mub Rik corset gown with custom jaw armour alongside an oversized sculptural rose petal dress by Josiphiah Michael.

Nelly Mbonu models custom avant-garde birthday creations by designers Mub Rik and Josiphiah Michael.

Style was at the forefront of Nelly Mbonu’s birthday this June. The Big Brother Naija Season 9 star celebrated in not one but two unforgettable looks, each pushing in a completely different direction and showing just how much fun fashion can be when you are willing to experiment.

The first look leaned into sculptural glamour with a corset-inspired silhouette built on a sheer illusion base. Black beadwork swept across the bodice in strong vertical lines before giving way to strands of black and gold micro-beads that draped from the hips to the floor, creating beautiful movement with every step.

But the real conversation starter sat above the neckline. Instead of traditional jewellery, Nelly opted for a metallic gold jawpiece that framed her face and curved into sculpted extensions around the ears, paired with a coordinating neckpiece that transformed the entire look into something closer to wearable art than eveningwear.

Nelly Mbonu wearing a sheer illusion birthday dress by Mub Rik embellished with vertical black beadwork, floor-length gold micro-bead fringe, and a custom metallic jawpiece.

Nelly Mbonu pairs intricate corset-inspired beadwork by Mub Rik with structural face armour for her birthday style celebration. Photo Credit: Nelly Mbonu/Instagram

Then came a complete change of pace.

Her second birthday look embraced volume in the most striking way, wrapping her in oversized layers that called to mind the unfurling petals of a rose. Crafted from textured charcoal-black fabric with soft dusty-pink linings tucked beneath each fold, the piece revealed new details from every angle and rewarded a second look.

Rather than compete with the silhouette, the styling stayed pared back. Her hair was slicked away from the face, jewellery was kept to a minimum, and all attention remained on the remarkable shape of the garment and the way it occupied space.

Nelly Mbonu wearing her second birthday look designed by Josiphiah Michael, showcasing a structured dress featuring cascading, oversized charcoal-black fabric layers that reveal a dusty-pink lining underneath.

Nelly Mbonu embraces rich texture and dramatic scale in a rose-inspired birthday look by Josiphiah Michael. Photo Credit: Nelly Mbonu/Instagram

Together, the two looks told very different style stories, but they shared one thing in common: a willingness to step outside the expected. Whether through sculptural beadwork or dramatic volume, Nelly approached birthday dressing with imagination, making the celebration as memorable for its fashion as it was for the occasion itself.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php