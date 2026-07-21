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Kola Omotosho Marked His 30th Birthday With 3 Stylish Portraits & They're All So Gorgeous

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Kola Omotosho Marked His 30th Birthday With 3 Stylish Portraits & They’re All So Gorgeous

BBNaija’s Kola Omotosho marked his 30th birthday with a three-part photoshoot, swapping between soft pastels, dark streetwear, and resort stripes.
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Omotosho wearing three tailored outfits: an Emmy Kasbit dusty pink suit with an ivory neck bow, a black streetwear set with a beanie, and an Oseyi Adams cream and beige striped suit.

Big Brother Naija star Kola Omotosho presents three distinct tailored looks for his 30th birthday photoshoot, featuring designs by Emmy Kasbit and Oseyi Adams, styled by Yomo Daj and photographed by Chuchu Ojekwe.

It is no surprise that Kola Omotosho turned up in three looks for his 30th birthday and it is also no surprise that he turned up fashionable as well, the Big Brother Naija star just gets it when it comes to fashion. Stepping into a new decade, he mapped out his birthday portrait series as a three-part visual story, guiding his followers through distinct moods as he marked the milestone.

He kicked off his birthday rollout with a soft pastel moment, sharing the photos with the caption “Good morning, 30.”Styled by Yomo Daj, the core piece was an Emmy Kasbit creation—a dusty pink double-breasted suit tailored with sharp peak lapels, structured shoulders, and wide-leg trousers. He layered an ivory blouse with a dramatic neck bow underneath, finishing the look with an ornamental brooch on his lapel, clear glasses, and dark oxblood footwear.

Kola Omotosho wearing a dusty pink double-breasted Emmy Kasbit suit styled by Yomo Daj with an ivory bow blouse and oxblood dress shoes.

Big Brother Naija star Kola Omotosho wears a dusty pink Emmy Kasbit double-breasted suit styled by Yomo Daj for his 30th birthday photoshoot, photographed by Chuchu Ojekwe. Photo Credit: Kola Omotosho/Instagram

For his second reveal, Kola shifted toward a dark streetwear aesthetic, captioning the drop with a single word: “Grown.”Also styled by Yomo Daj, the look leaned into monochromatic dark tones, featuring a fitted black t-shirt tucked into fluid, high-waisted trousers with a sash detail. He completed the look with a black beanie, dark thick-rimmed glasses, minimal silver jewellery, and black leather shoes.

Kola Omotosho wearing a black t-shirt, high-waisted sash trousers, black beanie, and thick-rimmed glasses styled by Yomo Daj.

Kola Omotosho in a dark monochromatic streetwear look styled by Yomo Daj and photographed by Chuchu Ojekwe for his 30th birthday portrait series. Photo Credit: Kola Omotosho/Instagram

To close out the series, Kola delivered a resort-inspired tailored look by Oseyi Adams captioned “Chapter 3.0.” He wore a double-breasted suit covered in cream and beige vertical stripes, designed with chevron pattern work running across the lapels. The wide-leg trousers draped over brown leather shoes, while the jacket remained open over a white shirt with a relaxed collar and a white pocket square.

Kola Omotosho wearing a cream and beige vertical striped double-breasted suit by Oseyi Adams with wide-leg trousers and brown leather shoes.

Kola Omotosho wears a cream and beige striped double-breasted suit by Oseyi Adams for his 30th birthday photoshoot, photographed by Chuchu Ojekwe. Photo Credit: Kola Omotosho/Instagram

If we were to compile a best-dressed list for this week, Kola would comfortably take the top spot. His three-part photo series is clean, deliberate, and provides endless inspiration if you are currently putting together a birthday style mood board for an upcoming milestone.

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