Kola Omotosho Marked His 30th Birthday With 3 Stylish Portraits & They’re All So Gorgeous

It is no surprise that Kola Omotosho turned up in three looks for his 30th birthday and it is also no surprise that he turned up fashionable as well, the Big Brother Naija star just gets it when it comes to fashion. Stepping into a new decade, he mapped out his birthday portrait series as a three-part visual story, guiding his followers through distinct moods as he marked the milestone.

He kicked off his birthday rollout with a soft pastel moment, sharing the photos with the caption “Good morning, 30.”Styled by Yomo Daj, the core piece was an Emmy Kasbit creation—a dusty pink double-breasted suit tailored with sharp peak lapels, structured shoulders, and wide-leg trousers. He layered an ivory blouse with a dramatic neck bow underneath, finishing the look with an ornamental brooch on his lapel, clear glasses, and dark oxblood footwear.

For his second reveal, Kola shifted toward a dark streetwear aesthetic, captioning the drop with a single word: “Grown.”Also styled by Yomo Daj, the look leaned into monochromatic dark tones, featuring a fitted black t-shirt tucked into fluid, high-waisted trousers with a sash detail. He completed the look with a black beanie, dark thick-rimmed glasses, minimal silver jewellery, and black leather shoes.

To close out the series, Kola delivered a resort-inspired tailored look by Oseyi Adams captioned “Chapter 3.0.” He wore a double-breasted suit covered in cream and beige vertical stripes, designed with chevron pattern work running across the lapels. The wide-leg trousers draped over brown leather shoes, while the jacket remained open over a white shirt with a relaxed collar and a white pocket square.

If we were to compile a best-dressed list for this week, Kola would comfortably take the top spot. His three-part photo series is clean, deliberate, and provides endless inspiration if you are currently putting together a birthday style mood board for an upcoming milestone.