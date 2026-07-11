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Wumi Toriola's Birthday Came With Six Gorgeous Looks & Plenty of Style Inspiration

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Wumi Toriola’s Birthday Came With Six Gorgeous Looks & Plenty of Style Inspiration

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola marked her birthday with a striking six-look fashion rollout. Her style celebration features a traditional Northern-inspired look, a beaded blue mermaid gown, a regal purple sequinned dress, and structured mini dresses paired with reflections on her personal growth.
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Wumi Toriola wearing three of her six birthday outfits: a violet sequined gown with an asymmetric neckline, a strapless white corset mini dress with gold paneling, and a teal hand-beaded mermaid gown.

Wumi Toriola wearing three of her six birthday outfits: a violet sequined gown with an asymmetric neckline, a strapless white corset mini dress with gold paneling, and a teal hand-beaded mermaid gown.

Do you think 6 looks are too much to celebrate your birthday? Wumi Toriola thinks not and so do we!

The Nollywood actress and producer chose to greet her new year with an impressive style marathon, showcasing structural fashion and distinct textures. Sharing several photos across her social media, Wumi paired her visual updates with moving reflections on growth, personal survival, and gratitude for her dedicated fanbase.

Before the clock officially struck midnight, she explicitly set the tone for her celebrations by playfully warning well-wishers to ditch predictable birthday greetings. “Please don’t start your birthday wishes with ‘A queen was born.’ I was born crying like everyone else. Just say ‘Happy Birthday’ and keep it moving,” she shared.

Here is a full breakdown of the fashion journey Wumi curated for her special day.

The Pre-Birthday Opener: Northern Elegance

Wumi kicked off her style rollout a day early with a refined take on traditional attire. She wore a beautifully structured peplum blouse and matching column maxi skirt crafted from a slate grey and muted purple patterned fabric. The silhouette featured elegant scalloped embroidery tracing the cuffs, neckline, and hem, which she completed with a pristine white structured Gele and a deep purple clutch. Hinting at what was to come, she wrote: “It’s my birthday tomorrow, The Northern side of me has come to play.”

Wumi Toriola dressed in a slate grey and muted purple patterned peplum blouse and matching maxi skirt, accessorised with a structured white Gele and purple clutch.

Nollywood star Wumi Toriola pays homage to Northern Nigerian fashion in a tailored traditional outfit with scalloped embroidery for her pre-birthday celebrations. Photo Credit: Wumi Toriola/Instagram

Look 1: The Beaded Mermaid Masterpiece

To officially open her birthday morning, the movie star opted for an aquatic theme. She stepped out in a floor-length illusion gown covered in hand-beaded wave patterns of teal, emerald green, and royal blue. Shimmering crystal fringe capes draped across her shoulders, whilst the lower section of the skirt featured oversized, iridescent blue sequin discs overlapping to resemble stylized fish scales. Wumi marked this initial post with deep gratitude: “Today, I don’t just celebrate my age, I celebrate my growth, my survival, my wins, the quiet strength that carried me through every chapter.”

Wumi Toriola wearing a floor-length illusion gown hand-beaded with teal, emerald green, and royal blue wave patterns, featuring crystal fringe capes and iridescent scale-like sequin discs.

Actress Wumi Toriola in her official birthday portrait wearing an aquatic-inspired mermaid gown adorned with shimmering shoulder fringe and oversized blue sequins. Photo Credit: Wumi Toriola/Instagram

Look 2: Royal Purple Structure

Next, she transitioned into a deep, regal tone. Wumi chose a form-fitting column gown completely saturated with dark violet sequins and metallic beads. The asymmetric neckline featured structured floral applique work on one shoulder, anchored by a structural, fan-like satin wing extending from the back.

Wumi Toriola wearing a floor-length violet gown saturated with sequins and metallic beads, featuring an asymmetric neckline with floral applique on one shoulder and a structured, fan-like sculptural wing extending from the back.

Wumi Toriola in a floor-length violet gown saturated with sequins and metallic beads, featuring an asymmetric neckline with floral applique on one shoulder and a structured, fan-like sculptural wing extending from the back. Photo Credit: Wumi Toriola/Instagram

Look 3: Golden Metallic Glamour

Leaning into short, contemporary cuts, the next style phase shifted toward rich metallics. She wore a strapless white mini dress built around a structured corset bodice that featured heavy silver and gold crystal stonework. This was paired with abstract leaf-shaped gold panelling at the waist and delicate filigree embroidery on the skirt. Reminding everyone of her priority for the day, she added: “Today’s Agenda: Me. Tomorrow: Still Me.”

Wumi Toriola posing in a strapless white corset mini dress heavily decorated with silver and gold crystals, abstract leaf-shaped waist panels, and gold filigree embroidery.

Nollywood producer Wumi Toriola in an opulent gold and white embellished birthday mini dress with a structured bodice and metallic paneling. Photo Credit: Wumi Toriola/Instagram

Look 4: The Sculpted Lavender Fantasy

Wumi returned to sweeping hemlines with a striking pastel hue. She chose a lilac gown with a heavily beaded bodice, long sheer mesh sleeves, and a crystal-embellished illusion neckline. The defining feature of this outfit was an architectural, heavily pleated ruffle that curved diagonally across her torso and framed a high thigh-slit before trailing onto the floor.

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola in a lavender birthday gown featuring a heavily beaded bodice, sheer long sleeves, and a prominent structural pleated ruffle cascading down a high thigh slit.

Nollywood star Wumi Toriola celebrates her birthday wearing an architectural lilac evening gown designed with an embellished illusion neckline and a flowing tulle train. Photo Credit: Wumi Toriola/Instagram

Look 5: Cream Architectural Mini

She concluded the extensive style exhibition with a unique, texturally complex look. Wumi wore a halter-neck structured mini dress constructed from a uniquely linear woven cream fabric. The dress featured an optical, sculpted shape contrasted by large, deep chocolate rosettes placed at the shoulder and lining the wavy hem. Ending her day on a high note, she wrote: Ending her day on a high note, she wrote: “I see the love, I feel it…”

Actress Wumi Toriola in a halter-neck structured mini dress made from linear woven cream fabric with large dark chocolate rosettes at the shoulder and wavy hemline.

Actress Wumi Toriola in a halter-neck structured mini dress made from linear woven cream fabric with large dark chocolate rosettes at the shoulder and wavy hemline. Photo Credit: Wumi Toriola/Instagram

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