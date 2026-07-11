“This Is Where I’m Meant to Be”: Tems Talks Her Journey, Fashion & Fame in British Vogue

Tems is one of the most compelling voices in music right now, and British Vogue’s latest interview with the Nigerian superstar is one of the most revealing conversations she has had in a while. Shot in London, where she has lived for the past five years, the interview covers the full arc of her journey, from a quiet girl in Lagos who did not speak until she was three, to a two-time Grammy winner whose voice has landed on records with Beyoncé, Drake, Justin Bieber, and Dave.

She talks about the new music she has been working on, the mentorship initiative she launched in 2025 to support young African women in music, her deep love for Frank Ocean, her west London flat, and the fashion identity she has built alongside her stylist Dunsin Wright. It is warm, unguarded, and worth reading in full.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On Growing Up and Always Singing

Growing up in Lagos, Tems was, by her own account, “mad quiet,” so quiet she did not speak until she was three years old. But music found its way through regardless. She started writing songs at around nine and sang constantly around the house, much to everyone’s frustration. “They could lock me up in a room and force me to do homework,” she says, “but they could not stop me from singing.”

On Leaving Her Job to Pursue Music

Before music took over, Tems studied economics in Johannesburg and worked in marketing. Quitting to pursue music in 2018 was not exactly met with enthusiasm. “People were side-eyeing me a lot,” she says. “I was just like, ‘Well I really love this and I know I can do it, and I don’t know why I love it so much, but this is where I’m meant to be.'”

On New Music

Tems has been quietly working on something new, though she is not giving much away. “I’m always writing music, even when I’m not in the studio,” she says. “I feel something and then I sing it.” She is clear about the direction, though. “I don’t really think I’m a singles kind of artist. I feel like I’m more of a project kind of person… But yeah, I’ve been writing some songs.” The music, she says, is making her “feel good.”

On Awards and Achievements

For someone with two Grammys, a UK number one, and a Billboard Hot 100 debut at the top, Tems is remarkably unbothered by accolades. “I try not to be like, ‘Oh, I really need to get this Grammy’ or ‘I need to get this chart position.’ That’s a lot of pressure. I know so many amazing artists who I feel should have got Grammys. Are they any less amazing because they didn’t get an award? I know when I feel really, really good about a song. Even if nobody listens to this song, ever, I will enjoy this song for myself.”

On Her Fashion and Style

Tems has built a fashion identity that moves between comfort and full glamour depending on the occasion, working closely with her stylist Dunsin Wright to wear designers like Dilara Findikoglu, Ellie Misner, Luis de Javier, and Ozwald Boateng. “I choose comfort a lot,” she says. But there is always room for something more. “They say Yoruba women like bling, so I always have to have something that shines.”

On Working With Justin Bieber

Last year, Bieber flew Tems to the south of France to work on music during the recording of SWAG, sessions that eventually produced their collaboration “I Think You’re Special.” He later invited her on stage at Coachella in April 2026. “Justin is a sweetheart,” she says. “He’s so cute. He is a great person.”

***

Photo Credit: British Vogue