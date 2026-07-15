Meet Israel Adeniyi Adekunle, the Overall Best Graduating Student at the Nigerian Law School Call to Bar 2026

The Call to Bar ceremony is such a massive deal in Nigeria. Every single year, thousands of aspiring lawyers gather in Abuja, surrounded by proud families, flowing gowns, and the distinct hum of hard-earned success. While every single Call to Bar is a monumental achievement, there are always those outstanding students who graduate with a coveted First Class. And then, there is the overall best—the one who absolutely cleared the board.

This year, that coveted spotlight belongs to Israel Adeniyi Adekunle, who has officially emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Student at the Nigerian Law School for the 2026 Call to Bar.

If you think law school is tough, imagine standing out amongst 6,009 successful candidates in the Bar Final Examinations. Not only did Israel conquer the exams, but he was also honoured with a staggering 12 academic prizes donated by some of the most distinguished minds in the history of the Nigerian legal profession.

Walking up to receive his awards was a deeply humbling experience for Israel, who described the moment as a rewarding end to an incredibly demanding journey. He received handshakes from the highest legal authorities in the land, including the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the Chairman of the Body of Benchers.

Reflecting on his journey, Israel shared:

Law School was one of the most demanding yet rewarding experiences of my life. It imbued me with grit, attention to detail, discipline and the ability to think critically under pressure. I have always known that success is rarely glamorous while you are in the process; over time, however, consistent effort compounds into results that once seemed distant.

For those who know him, Israel’s history-making feat at the Nigerian Law School is hardly a surprise. He has a sparkling track record of academic brilliance, having previously graduated as the Best Graduating Student from the Faculty of Law at the University of Ilorin (Unilorin). In fact, as he stepped up to accept the Most Promising Graduating Student of the Year prize, he realised it was his third time earning a Best Graduating Student title.

His exceptional discipline and academic prowess did not go unnoticed outside the courtroom doors. Following his call, the Founder of the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Foundation, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, hosted Israel for an intimate celebratory dinner. To recognise his dedication to academic excellence, the ABS Foundation presented Israel with a well-deserved ₦2,000,000 cash award to support his next steps.

Despite the massive celebration, the twelve prizes, and the financial rewards, Israel remains incredibly grounded about what lies ahead in his career.

I found myself ruminating on what it truly means to be ‘promising.’ “Is promise measured by academic achievements or by the lawyer one becomes after years of practice? Only time will answer that question. For now, I am content to roll up my sleeves, learn from those who have gone before me, gather experience and work every day to ensure that the promise recognised today becomes a reality tomorrow.

Photo Credit: Israel Adeniyi Adekunle/X