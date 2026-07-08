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Coco Gauff Makes History at Wimbledon as Youngest Woman to Reach All Four Major Semi-Finals

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Coco Gauff Makes History at Wimbledon as Youngest Woman to Reach All Four Major Semi-Finals

22-year-old Coco Gauff has reached her first Wimbledon semi-final after defeating Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court on 7 July 2026, becoming the youngest woman to reach the semi-finals at all four Grand Slams since Maria Sharapova in 2007.
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Coco Gauff smiling with pure relief and holding her tennis racket behind her head after winning her match at Wimbledon.

22-year-old Coco Gauff beams with pure joy on Centre Court immediately after sealing her historic comeback win against Jessica Pegula. Photo Credit: Coco Gauff/Instagram 

Coco Gauff has done it. The 22-year-old American seventh seed is into her first ever Wimbledon semi-final after coming from a set down to beat compatriot and fourth seed Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court on Tuesday 7 July. It was her fourth consecutive three-set victory at the Wimbledon 2026 Championships, and it came with a major piece of tennis history attached.

With the win, Gauff has now reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, French Open, US Open, and Wimbledon before turning 23, making her the youngest woman to accomplish the feat since Maria Sharapova in 2007. Gauff joins an illustrious group that includes Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Kim Clijsters, Justine Henin, and Sharapova as only the sixth player since 2000 to reach the women’s singles semi-finals at all four Grand Slams.

Coco Gauff hitting a two-handed backhand from the baseline on the grass at Wimbledon Centre Court.

Coco Gauff fires a backhand during her three-set comeback victory at the 2026 Championships. Photo Credit: Coco Gauff/Instagram 

The match itself on Centre Court was a study in Gauff’s trademark refusal to be beaten. Pegula started strongly, and Gauff admitted afterwards that her turnaround on grass felt surreal. “It’s pretty insane, considering I hadn’t won a match on grass in two years before this tournament,” Gauff said on court. “I’m definitely really happy with how I played today. Jess is an incredible opponent and person, playing against her is never easy. I’m just happy to get through this one today.”

Coco Gauff raising her arms to acknowledge the cheering crowd on Centre Court after making tennis history.

Coco Gauff celebrates becoming the youngest woman since 2007 to reach all four Grand Slam semi-finals. Photo Credit: Coco Gauff/Instagram 

Pegula was generous in defeat, praising her opponent’s unmatched resilience. “Kudos to her,” she said. “She made me feel uncomfortable. I started off returning really well and put a lot of pressure on her serve right from the beginning. Then it just kind of flipped.” Gauff also spoke about her growing comfort on the tournament’s biggest stage. “After seven years playing this tournament, it’s finally the first time I can walk on Centre Court and I didn’t feel nervous,” she said. “So I don’t know if I’m becoming a vet.”

Coco Gauff striking a powerful running forehand on the grass court during the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Coco Gauff striking a powerful running forehand on the grass court during the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Photo Credit: Coco Gauff/Instagram 

Gauff now has her sights set on becoming the second-youngest player and only ninth all-time to win women’s singles Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces: grass, hard, and clay. She faces Czech tenth seed Karolina Muchova—who defeated Naomi Osaka—in the semi-finals, with a coveted place in the Wimbledon women’s singles final on Saturday 11 July on the line.

Coco Gauff smiling and hitting her signature "clock it" victory gesture on Centre Court after winning her Wimbledon quarter-final.

Coco Gauff celebrates her historic quarter-final victory over Jessica Pegula at Wimbledon 2026 with a vibrant “clock it” gesture. Photo Credit: Coco Gauff/Instagram 

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22-year-old Coco Gauff celebrates matching Maria Sharapova’s historic record by securing a spot in the semi-finals. Photo Credit: Coco Gauff/Instagram 

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