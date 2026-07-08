Coco Gauff Makes History at Wimbledon as Youngest Woman to Reach All Four Major Semi-Finals

Coco Gauff has done it. The 22-year-old American seventh seed is into her first ever Wimbledon semi-final after coming from a set down to beat compatriot and fourth seed Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court on Tuesday 7 July. It was her fourth consecutive three-set victory at the Wimbledon 2026 Championships, and it came with a major piece of tennis history attached.

With the win, Gauff has now reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, French Open, US Open, and Wimbledon before turning 23, making her the youngest woman to accomplish the feat since Maria Sharapova in 2007. Gauff joins an illustrious group that includes Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Kim Clijsters, Justine Henin, and Sharapova as only the sixth player since 2000 to reach the women’s singles semi-finals at all four Grand Slams.

The match itself on Centre Court was a study in Gauff’s trademark refusal to be beaten. Pegula started strongly, and Gauff admitted afterwards that her turnaround on grass felt surreal. “It’s pretty insane, considering I hadn’t won a match on grass in two years before this tournament,” Gauff said on court. “I’m definitely really happy with how I played today. Jess is an incredible opponent and person, playing against her is never easy. I’m just happy to get through this one today.”

Pegula was generous in defeat, praising her opponent’s unmatched resilience. “Kudos to her,” she said. “She made me feel uncomfortable. I started off returning really well and put a lot of pressure on her serve right from the beginning. Then it just kind of flipped.” Gauff also spoke about her growing comfort on the tournament’s biggest stage. “After seven years playing this tournament, it’s finally the first time I can walk on Centre Court and I didn’t feel nervous,” she said. “So I don’t know if I’m becoming a vet.”

Gauff now has her sights set on becoming the second-youngest player and only ninth all-time to win women’s singles Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces: grass, hard, and clay. She faces Czech tenth seed Karolina Muchova—who defeated Naomi Osaka—in the semi-finals, with a coveted place in the Wimbledon women’s singles final on Saturday 11 July on the line.