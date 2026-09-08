Three First-Class Graduates on How to Graduate with First Class from the Nigerian Law School

Graduating from any Nigerian university is no easy feat. To graduate with a first-class degree is even more demanding. But beyond university, law students face another rigorous year of study at the Nigerian Law School, where the workload, examinations, and pressure can test even the most determined students. Yet, some Nigerian law students, demonstrating remarkable discipline and resilience, not only make it through the Law School but finish with first-class results.

If you are a law student aspiring to attend the Nigerian Law School, or you are already there and hoping to graduate with excellent results, hear from these three first-class graduates about what it took to excel and the lessons they believe can help you do the same.

Loren Adetutu Gomez – One of the Best Graduating Female Students at the Nigerian Law School in 2026

Loren Adetutu Gomez shared how consistency, discipline and learning how to build habits, even when there’s no motivation, helps. After graduating from the University of Lagos in the top 5% of her class, Loren entered law school with a singular goal: First Class or nothing.

When she was posted to the Abuja campus, she quickly realised that the sheer volume of material, rather than the difficulty of the individual subjects, was the real challenge, so she committed to doing something law-related every day, even on days when she was tired or sick. She constantly adjusted her study strategy, eventually abandoning detailed note-taking, finding study environments that worked better for her, relying on repetition and active recall, deleting social media apps and setting realistic daily goals.

Despite illness, exhaustion, very little sleep and moments when even a 2:1 seemed good enough, she stayed consistent with the help of her friends and eventually graduated with a First Class as the Joint Best Female Graduating Student and Joint Second Best Graduating Student Overall in her class.

Read her story here.

Aanuoluwa Odole – First Class Graduate of the University of Ibadan and the Nigerian Law School

Aanuoluwa Odole narrates her journey from earning a First Class at the University of Ibadan to achieving the same feat at the Nigerian Law School, making her a double First Class graduate. She was posted to the Lagos campus despite initially wanting Abuja; yet, she approached the demanding year-long programme by gradually developing a study system that suited her personality rather than following conventional methods.

She experimented with different materials and study environments, used a Notion tracker and MCQs to monitor her understanding, and studied her courses chronologically. Aanuoluwa is also candid about the emotional and physical toll of law school, including the moments she cried over difficult subjects and became convinced she had failed.

Essentially, Aanuoluwa credits knowing herself, adapting when something stopped working, prioritising her health and maintaining her own methods for helping her achieve the result.

Read her story here.

Fareedah Adeowu – First Class Graduate, the Nigerian Law School

Fareedah Adeowu entered the Nigerian Law School without ever believing a First Class was within her reach. After graduating from the University of Ilorin, Fareedah initially considered a 2:1 a perfectly good target and even saw First Class students as people who were simply exceptionally gifted. She was also posted to the Kano campus instead of her preferred Abuja, but instead of sulking, she navigated an intense routine of classes, group work and late-night studying while developing a highly personalised system around handwritten notes, active recall, memorising cases and testing herself with friends.

She deliberately kept her phone away while studying, often read at the mosque, and maintained a strict sleep-and-study rhythm even as exams approached. By the end, her First Class had become less a planned destination than the unexpected result of sustained effort, faith and a willingness to push beyond what she thought was possible.

Read her story here.