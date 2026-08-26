Akin Faminu & Kiky Festus Coordinate in Forest Green and Blush Pink for Their Pre-Wedding Shoot

When two fashionable people are getting married, you already know the pre-wedding looks are going to be worth bookmarking for your own big day. Medical doctor and top menswear fashion influencer Akin Faminu is counting down to his wedding celebrations with dentist and fashion influencer Kiky Festus.

The couple, who had their civil wedding ceremony in April 2026, are now preparing for their main wedding celebrations in September, and they have started the countdown with a series of stylish pre-wedding looks.

For this shoot, the couple kept things beautifully coordinated in custom creations from two Nigerian fashion houses. Akin was dressed by menswear brand Deji & Kola in a dark forest-green three-piece suit layered beneath a floor-length velvet trench coat. The coat features wide textured lapels and turned-up cuffs, while a blush-pink dress shirt and matching bow tie add a softer touch to the look. He finished things off with a floral brooch and a pocket-watch chain running across his waistcoat.

Meanwhile, Kiky wore a bespoke creation by Firstlady, choosing a strapless blush-pink gown with structured corset boning and a sweetheart neckline. Soft draping runs along the side of the dress, flowing into a trailing train, while three-dimensional floral petals cascade down the front. She accessorised with a draped neck scarf, emerald drop earrings and a sleek high bow updo.

And this is only one of four pre-wedding looks the couple have lined up. With their September wedding celebrations getting closer, there is clearly more fashion to come.

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Photo Credit: Akin Faminu/Instagram