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Akin Faminu & Kiky Festus Coordinate in Forest Green and Blush Pink for Their Pre-Wedding Shoot

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Akin Faminu & Kiky Festus Coordinate in Forest Green and Blush Pink for Their Pre-Wedding Shoot

Ahead of their September 2026 wedding celebrations, medical doctor Akin Faminu and dentist Kiky Festus shared the first of four pre-wedding looks, coordinating in custom Deji & Kola forest green tailoring and a Firstlady blush pink corset gown.
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Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus standing together in forest green and blush pink couture under a red chandelier.

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus kick off their September 2026 wedding countdown with the first of four pre-wedding looks.

When two fashionable people are getting married, you already know the pre-wedding looks are going to be worth bookmarking for your own big day. Medical doctor and top menswear fashion influencer Akin Faminu is counting down to his wedding celebrations with dentist and fashion influencer Kiky Festus.

The couple, who had their civil wedding ceremony in April 2026, are now preparing for their main wedding celebrations in September, and they have started the countdown with a series of stylish pre-wedding looks.

Akin Faminu in a Deji and Kola green velvet suit leaning towards Kiky Festus wearing a Firstlady blush pink corset gown.

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus share an intimate moment during their pre-wedding photoshoot ahead of their September 2026 wedding.

For this shoot, the couple kept things beautifully coordinated in custom creations from two Nigerian fashion houses. Akin was dressed by menswear brand Deji & Kola in a dark forest-green three-piece suit layered beneath a floor-length velvet trench coat. The coat features wide textured lapels and turned-up cuffs, while a blush-pink dress shirt and matching bow tie add a softer touch to the look. He finished things off with a floral brooch and a pocket-watch chain running across his waistcoat.

Akin Faminu walking in a dark forest green Deji and Kola velvet trench coat suit with a blush pink bow tie.

Akin Faminu wears a custom Deji and Kola three-piece suit and velvet trench coat for his pre-wedding shoot.

Meanwhile, Kiky wore a bespoke creation by Firstlady, choosing a strapless blush-pink gown with structured corset boning and a sweetheart neckline. Soft draping runs along the side of the dress, flowing into a trailing train, while three-dimensional floral petals cascade down the front. She accessorised with a draped neck scarf, emerald drop earrings and a sleek high bow updo.

Kiky Festus wearing a blush pink strapless Firstlady corset gown with floral details and a high bow hairstyle.

Kiky Festus wears a custom blush pink Firstlady gown for her first pre-wedding look with Akin Faminu.

And this is only one of four pre-wedding looks the couple have lined up. With their September wedding celebrations getting closer, there is clearly more fashion to come.

Akin Faminu holding hands with Kiky Festus, featuring his floral brooch and her embellished blush pink gown.

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus coordinate in forest green and blush pink for their September 2026 wedding countdown.

: Kiky Festus standing in a draped pink train gown next to Akin Faminu seated in a green tailored suit under stage lights.

Kiky Festus in a Firstlady blush gown and Akin Faminu in Deji and Kola tailoring pose on set for their pre-wedding shoot.

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Photo Credit: Akin Faminu/Instagram

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