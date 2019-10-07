7 Things People Who Wear Braces Don’t Appreciate Your Comments On

“Why are your teeth like this?”

“What is this thing in your mouth?”

“Ah, you wear braces?”

“This thing in your mouth is not fine o”

Now now, that’s okay. Thank you very much for your opinion.

Compared to old times, a lot more adults are wearing braces and it is no longer something new or strange. So it amuses us then when people see others with braces and begin to ask awkward questions. People with braces just don’t wear them, many of them have dental problems that need to be fixed!

Dental braces are devices used in orthodontics that align and straighten teeth, help position them with regard to a person’s bite, and also aim to improve dental health. A dentist usually recommends braces to improve a patient’s “orofacial” appearance and many dental problems that, if left untreated to will result in tooth decay, gum disease and many other tooth diseases. So no, they’re not for fashion!

People who wear braces regularly receive snide looks, unsolicited opinions and advice. Well, that seems to be the cross they have to bear – but that doesn’t mean they appreciate your comments at all. As a matter of fact, let’s table out 7 things people who wear braces don’t appreciate your comment on. So all ye braces-free people should take note!

What’s this thing in your mouth sef? We can absolutely bet that you know that ‘thing’ in their mouth is called braces, but no, you want them to say it over and over again. A lot of people say this on impulse, especially when they see a person wearing braces for the first time, or when someone they’re familiar with gets braces for the first time. You’ll start hearing “ahan, wetin you go put for mouth?” Yes, we know you might be surprised, or (to exaggerate it) shocked, but there’s absolutely no need to ask unnecessary questions or even sound condescending.

Their look! “This thing makes you look ugly,” “If only you can remove these braces, you will look finer.” Now really? People with braces don’t need you to keep reminding them of how ‘ugly’ they look because, truth be told, braces doesn’t make them look ugly. It is not their fault that you already have a particular standard of beauty in your mind. People who wear braces are non-conformers and they definitely wouldn’t conform to your standard of beauty. So yep, keep your beauty opinion to yourself. It doesn’t marra.

Their names “Hauwa braces”, “metal mouth”, “Uche bracey”. Come on guys, these names aint cool! Imagine referring to someone as “that guy in braces”. He has a name, you know? People who wear braces don’t like you changing their names. Call them by their real names. Trust us, it’s not so hard to do.

Their future ‘braces plan’ “Is it not time to remove them?” “When will you remove this thing?” Biko, what’s your business? A braces wearer will wear it for as long as her dentist prescribes. So stop asking them when it will be removed. It’s really not your business.

Their relationship “Can you kiss your partner?” has to be one of the most embarrassing questions for people who wear braces. Can’t you just let them be in love in peace?

Their hygiene “Can you brush your teeth?” Oops oops, they’re not dirty people, you know? People with braces observe the normal hygiene routine that you do. So yes, they brush their teeth! You can learn how here.

Their health “This thing must be really paining you o” “Sorry o”. People with braces are not handicapped, neither are they disabled. So stop with your faux concern. It’s really not needed.

So dear BellaNaijarians who wear braces, what are the most hilarious or annoying questions people who do not wear braces ask you or things they have said to you? Share with us.