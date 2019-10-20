Ngozi Florence Ojeogwu: Here’s Why You Should Totally Get a Massage

If you feel getting a massage is a luxury and a total waste of time and money, then this article is definitely a must-read for you.

Massage therapy is one of the most sought after treatments that heal the body and soul all at the same time. Interesting, right? It is for pain relief, blood circulation, smoothens the skin, and gives the skin a glow. It also has other therapeutic advantages that make it extra unique.

A massage is when a therapist in that field uses his/her hands to rub, press and perform certain movements on a client’s body in order to achieve their needs. Massage Therapy dates back thousands of years. It started from countries like China, Japan, India, Egypt, Greece, and Arabic nations.

Massage became widely used in Europe during the Renaissance. Two American physicians had studied Massage Therapy in Sweden and introduced it to the United States where it became popular and promoted for a variety of health purposes. Medical science advanced, thereby kicking massage therapy out of the market in the 1930s and 1940s. Massage was revived in the 1970s especially among athletes; they needed it to revive their bones and muscles after a hard game.

It will interest you to know that massage has helped people deal with emotional stress and a certain type of migraines. It helps heal fractured bones, heals psychological issues and depression, aids relaxation, eases stiff muscles, and helps to improve sleep disorder. Next time your friend thinks it is unnecessary to get a massage, tell them about the therapeutic side. It can also be inexpensive, depending on the kind of massage you are doing and where you get it done.

What is this therapeutic side of massage? This is moving beyond medicals to counter more intense problems the clients may be facing, using massage as a therapy to help. It can get better than this quite honestly. The full experience of enjoying physical, psychological and emotional relief is the bomb! I love the oils used to massage, their scent and how they are so invigorating. Why would anybody not want to try this? Men and women are fully involved in this treatment and did I add that you will experience a high level of ecstasy while the massage is going on? I guess you didn’t know that.

Let’s talk about the different types of massage

Swedish Massage

This is also a type of relaxation massage. The therapist uses long strokes, kneading, deep circular motions, vibration tapping, lifting of legs, slight punches to relieve muscles and aid relaxation.

Sports Massage

This is mainly used for sportsmen and athletes to ease their pain when they are in the field of work.

Deep Tissue Massage

This is similar to trigger point massage. It focuses on muscle knots that are painful when pressed.

It is only appropriate for massage therapy to be done in a certified spa or hospital by a professional. It should be carried out on an appropriate massage bed and in the right environment, that is clean, quiet with low music, making sure to dim the lights then finally work your magic. There is no specification for how often you can get a massage, but it should be done at will and subject on what you are trying to treat.

There is a feeling you have after getting a massage – an uplifting and calm one. The stress that comes with living in Africa – Nigeria to be precise – where the hustle and bustle are burdening can be taken away through a good massage.

The type of oils used in massage therapy is as important as the massage itself because it does its own healing while being inhaled. Oils like lavender, tea tree, lemon, etc. are good. You’re also free to choose any oil of your choice.

Professional therapists usually ask new patients about symptoms, medical history, and desired results before embarking on the massage. They may also perform an evaluation through touch in order to locate painful or tense areas and determine how much pressure to apply.

The body massage can be done on a chair, e.g., a head or neck massage. But they are normally done on a table or bed with the client being completely naked, with only a towel covering some sensitive parts. Massage can last from 30 minutes upwards, depending on the kind of massage you want.

You don’t still believe in a body massage? Listen to this: I once had terrible back pain, went for a consultation and got a massage. Let’s say I got a more intense one. It didn’t hurt as a massage machine had to be added. Did I feel better? Of course! And I got right back to work the next week in good shape. That massage saved me a lot of sluggishness in the office.

Yes yes yes, massage can be done at home if you please, especially for convenience. It can also be done by you, if it isn’t too serious and on places you can reach, like the legs, thighs, feet, fingers, etc.

Research has shown that Massage Therapy is effective and can cure certain illnesses like anxiety, blood pressure, and intense pain. A 2008 review of 13 clinical traits found evidence that massage therapy might be useful for chronic low back pain. A multi-site study of more than 300 hospice patients with advanced cancer concluded that massage may help to relieve pain and improve mood for these patients.

Chiropractors and physical therapists also train for massage therapy. Some licenses and certification of massage therapists include Licensed massage therapist (LMT), Licensed massage practitioner (LMP) and Certified massage therapist (CMT), amongst others. It is advisable to look for a professional massage therapist and make sure you are not going into a bad situation just because you want to get a massage. Ask them what certificates they possess and experience they have because you will be needing your bones for a very long time.

Massages are great, they are helpful and do aid internal and physical healing. It is advisable to get a full body massage once in a while, just so you feel well and up to any task.

Need I say more?