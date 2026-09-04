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Pearls, Veils & Dramatic Trains: The Bridal Looks We Loved at “A Mama Deola Wedding Story”

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Pearls, Veils & Dramatic Trains: The Bridal Looks We Loved at “A Mama Deola Wedding Story”

Osas Ighodaro, Kate Henshaw, Omowunmi Dada, Veekee James and more served bridal glamour at Folagade Banks’ A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere in Lagos.
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Prudent Gabriel in a halterneck white gown with a veil, Jemima Osunde in an organza corset dress, and Simi Sanya in a long-sleeved lace bridal gown at the A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere.

Prudent Gabriel, Jemima Osunde, and Simi Sanya displaying distinct interpretations of bridal wear at the movie premiere.

The Lagos premiere of Folagade BanksA Mama Deola Wedding Story came with one very clear dress code: Wedding Couture. And on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, guests took the theme seriously, turning the red carpet into what felt like a bridal fashion editorial.

There were sweeping trains, cathedral veils, pearls, corsetry and gorgeous white gowns, with each look offering a different take on what bridal glamour can look like. From classic silhouettes to more dramatic and fashion-forward choices, there was plenty to admire.

Osas Ighodaro delivered a complete bridal moment in a custom Veekee James gown with floral accents, a cathedral-length veil, and a fresh white bouquet. Kate Henshaw kept things classic in a white beaded gown with clean lines, while Shaffy Bello opted for an architectural high-neck silhouette with structured shoulders and dramatic draping. Omowunmi Dada took things in a vintage direction with sheer beaded lace and a mesh birdcage veil.
Osas Ighodaro standing on a stage in a custom sheer Veekee James lace gown with train

Osas Ighodaro on stage in custom Veekee James wedding couture. Photo Credit: Osas Ighodaro/Instagram

And the bridal inspiration did not stop there. Toyin Abraham, Shaffy Bello, Mercy Aigbe, Jemima Osunde, and Hilda Baci each brought their own interpretation of the theme, while Mo Bimpe stepped out in coordinated bridal glamour with her husband, Lateef Adedimeji.

Lateef Adedimeji in an off-white pinstripe suit and Mo Bimpe in a Juliet Peters tweed bridal mini dress

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe bring bridal style to the A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere. Photo Credit: Lateef Adedimeji/Instagram 

With so many different takes on the theme, the premiere served up ideas for almost every kind of bride. If you’re planning your wedding and still haven’t decided what your dream gown should look like, we bet you’ll find a few looks here worth saving for your bridal inspiration board.

See the bridal looks we loved seeing at the premiere below.

Omowunmi Dada in a halterneck embellished white lace gown and a mesh birdcage veil at the A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere.

Omowunmi Dada opting for a vintage-inspired bridal aesthetic with a mesh birdcage veil. Photo Credit: Omowunmi Dada/Instagram 

Prudent Gabriel wearing a halterneck white sheath gown with a trailing veil and a halo headpiece.

Fashion designer Prudent Gabriel in a sleek halterneck bridal silhouette with a halo headpiece. Photo Credit: Prudent Gabriel/Instagram

Kate Henshaw in a fitted white lace bridal gown with a matching lace veil holding a dried floral bouquet.

Kate Henshaw wearing a classic fitted lace gown and full veil at the movie premiere. Photo Credit: Kate Henshaw/Instagram

Jemima Osunde wearing a strapless sweetheart corset gown with dramatic pleated organza ruffles.

Jemima Osunde wearing an architectural white organza corset dress. Photo Credit: Jemima Osunde/Instagram

Toyin Abraham wearing an all-white lace kaftan gown with a matching head wrap veil and embellishments.

Toyin Abraham in a modest white lace kaftan bridal look for the Lagos premiere. Photo Credit: Toyin Abraham/Instagram 

Mo Bimpe wearing a short tweed bridal dress with puff sleeves and carrying a white baby's breath bouquet.

Mo Bimpe choosing a playful short tweed bridal look complete with a mini floral bouquet. Photo Credit: Mo Bimpe/Instagram

Mercy Aigbe in an off-white ballgown adorned with 3D floral appliqués and a lace cape shoulders.

Mercy Aigbe embracing full bridal couture in a white gown detailed with 3D florals. Photo Credit: Mercy Aigbe/Instagram 

Content creator Diadem wearing a corset mermaid bridal gown with a exaggerated ruffled tulle train.

Diadem wearing a heavily embellished silver-and-white corset gown with a tiered tulle train. Photo Credit: Adeola C Adeyemi/Instagram

Shaffy Bello wearing an architectural high-neck white gown with structured shoulders and a folded skirt drape.

Shaffy Bello making a bold fashion statement in a structured white bridal creation. Photo Credit: Shaffy Bello/Instagram 

Simi Sanya wearing a long-sleeved sheer lace corset gown with bell cuffs, an overskirt train, and a sheer veil at the A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere.

Simi Sanya wearing a long-sleeved lace corset gown with an overskirt train and a floral bouquet. Photo Credit: Simi Olusanya Dapson/Instagram 

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