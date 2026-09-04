Pearls, Veils & Dramatic Trains: The Bridal Looks We Loved at “A Mama Deola Wedding Story”

Prudent Gabriel, Jemima Osunde, and Simi Sanya displaying distinct interpretations of bridal wear at the movie premiere.
The Lagos premiere of Folagade Banks’ A Mama Deola Wedding Story came with one very clear dress code: Wedding Couture. And on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, guests took the theme seriously, turning the red carpet into what felt like a bridal fashion editorial.
There were sweeping trains, cathedral veils, pearls, corsetry and gorgeous white gowns, with each look offering a different take on what bridal glamour can look like. From classic silhouettes to more dramatic and fashion-forward choices, there was plenty to admire.
Osas Ighodaro delivered a complete bridal moment in a custom Veekee James gown with floral accents, a cathedral-length veil, and a fresh white bouquet. Kate Henshaw kept things classic in a white beaded gown with clean lines, while Shaffy Bello opted for an architectural high-neck silhouette with structured shoulders and dramatic draping. Omowunmi Dada took things in a vintage direction with sheer beaded lace and a mesh birdcage veil.
And the bridal inspiration did not stop there. Toyin Abraham, Shaffy Bello, Mercy Aigbe, Jemima Osunde, and Hilda Baci each brought their own interpretation of the theme, while Mo Bimpe stepped out in coordinated bridal glamour with her husband, Lateef Adedimeji.
Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe bring bridal style to the A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere. Photo Credit: Lateef Adedimeji/Instagram
With so many different takes on the theme, the premiere served up ideas for almost every kind of bride. If you’re planning your wedding and still haven’t decided what your dream gown should look like, we bet you’ll find a few looks here worth saving for your bridal inspiration board.
See the bridal looks we loved seeing at the premiere below.
Omowunmi Dada opting for a vintage-inspired bridal aesthetic with a mesh birdcage veil. Photo Credit: Omowunmi Dada/Instagram
Fashion designer Prudent Gabriel in a sleek halterneck bridal silhouette with a halo headpiece. Photo Credit: Prudent Gabriel/Instagram
Kate Henshaw wearing a classic fitted lace gown and full veil at the movie premiere. Photo Credit: Kate Henshaw/Instagram
Toyin Abraham in a modest white lace kaftan bridal look for the Lagos premiere. Photo Credit: Toyin Abraham/Instagram
Mo Bimpe choosing a playful short tweed bridal look complete with a mini floral bouquet. Photo Credit: Mo Bimpe/Instagram
Mercy Aigbe embracing full bridal couture in a white gown detailed with 3D florals. Photo Credit: Mercy Aigbe/Instagram
Diadem wearing a heavily embellished silver-and-white corset gown with a tiered tulle train. Photo Credit: Adeola C Adeyemi/Instagram
Shaffy Bello making a bold fashion statement in a structured white bridal creation. Photo Credit: Shaffy Bello/Instagram