Pearls, Veils & Dramatic Trains: The Bridal Looks We Loved at “A Mama Deola Wedding Story”

The Lagos premiere of Folagade Banks’ A Mama Deola Wedding Story came with one very clear dress code: Wedding Couture. And on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, guests took the theme seriously, turning the red carpet into what felt like a bridal fashion editorial.

There were sweeping trains, cathedral veils, pearls, corsetry and gorgeous white gowns, with each look offering a different take on what bridal glamour can look like. From classic silhouettes to more dramatic and fashion-forward choices, there was plenty to admire.

And the bridal inspiration did not stop there. Toyin Abraham, Shaffy Bello, Mercy Aigbe, Jemima Osunde, and Hilda Baci each brought their own interpretation of the theme, while Mo Bimpe stepped out in coordinated bridal glamour with her husband, Lateef Adedimeji.

With so many different takes on the theme, the premiere served up ideas for almost every kind of bride. If you’re planning your wedding and still haven’t decided what your dream gown should look like, we bet you’ll find a few looks here worth saving for your bridal inspiration board.

See the bridal looks we loved seeing at the premiere below.