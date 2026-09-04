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Hilda Baci’s Take on Wedding Couture at the “A Mama Deola Wedding Story” Premiere Is So Good

Chef and entrepreneur Hilda Baci wore a white ruched halterneck mermaid gown with sheer pearl-embellished opera gloves to the Lagos premiere of Folagade Banks’ A Mama Deola Wedding Story.
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Hilda Baci smiling in a white pleated halterneck gown with pearl gloves and a vintage updo at A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere.

Hilda Baci wearing a white ruched halterneck mermaid gown with a vintage updo and fringe bangs.

We’ve seen so many gorgeous looks from the A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere, but we simply had to come back to Hilda Baci. When it comes to fashion and style, you know how the saying goes: Naija no dey carry last. The fashion was fashioning and the style was styling, so much so that we had to bring your attention to Hilda’s look.

The chef and entrepreneur stepped out for the Lagos premiere of Folagade Banks’ A Mama Deola Wedding Story on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, dressed in a white halterneck mermaid gown that fit right into the evening’s Wedding Couture theme.

The fitted dress featured fine pleats and ruching across the bodice and hips, with a plunging V-shaped halter neckline adding a modern touch. The skirt then opened into an asymmetric pleated hem that fanned out towards the floor, giving the gown an elegant finish. Hilda paired the dress with sheer white opera gloves decorated with scattered pearl beads, while embellished pointed-toe pumps completed the look. Her hair was styled into a high vintage-inspired updo, with soft fringe bangs framing her face.

Hilda Baci in a white pleated halterneck gown with ruched waist detailing, sheer pearl gloves, and fringe bangs at A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere.

Hilda Baci wearing a ruched halterneck gown paired with pearl-embellished opera gloves.

The whole look had us looking twice, especially the combination of the opera gloves, pearls and vintage-inspired hair with the modern silhouette of the gown. It felt bridal without being too traditional, making it an easy source of inspiration for anyone who wants something a little different for their big day.

And if you’re currently planning your wedding and still searching for gown inspiration, this is definitely one to save. From the mermaid silhouette to the gloves and accessories, there are plenty of details here that could make their way onto a bride’s moodboard.

Hilda Baci posing in a white ruched halterneck mermaid dress with sheer pearl opera gloves at A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere.

Hilda Baci in a custom white halterneck mermaid gown with pearl opera gloves.

Hilda Baci wearing a white halterneck mermaid dress with an asymmetric pleated hem, pearl opera gloves, and embellished pumps at A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere.

Hilda Baci showcasing a white mermaid gown featuring an asymmetric pleated hem and embellished heels.

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Photo Credit: Hilda Baci/Instagram 

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