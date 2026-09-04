Hilda Baci’s Take on Wedding Couture at the “A Mama Deola Wedding Story” Premiere Is So Good

We’ve seen so many gorgeous looks from the A Mama Deola Wedding Story premiere, but we simply had to come back to Hilda Baci. When it comes to fashion and style, you know how the saying goes: Naija no dey carry last. The fashion was fashioning and the style was styling, so much so that we had to bring your attention to Hilda’s look.

The chef and entrepreneur stepped out for the Lagos premiere of Folagade Banks’ A Mama Deola Wedding Story on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, dressed in a white halterneck mermaid gown that fit right into the evening’s Wedding Couture theme.

The fitted dress featured fine pleats and ruching across the bodice and hips, with a plunging V-shaped halter neckline adding a modern touch. The skirt then opened into an asymmetric pleated hem that fanned out towards the floor, giving the gown an elegant finish. Hilda paired the dress with sheer white opera gloves decorated with scattered pearl beads, while embellished pointed-toe pumps completed the look. Her hair was styled into a high vintage-inspired updo, with soft fringe bangs framing her face.

The whole look had us looking twice, especially the combination of the opera gloves, pearls and vintage-inspired hair with the modern silhouette of the gown. It felt bridal without being too traditional, making it an easy source of inspiration for anyone who wants something a little different for their big day.

And if you’re currently planning your wedding and still searching for gown inspiration, this is definitely one to save. From the mermaid silhouette to the gloves and accessories, there are plenty of details here that could make their way onto a bride’s moodboard.

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Photo Credit: Hilda Baci/Instagram