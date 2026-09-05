5 Back-to-School Essentials Every Student Needs for the New Term 

There is something about a new school term that can make the shopping list feel endless.

There are uniforms. School shoes. Textbooks. Exercise books. And then, just when you think you have everything covered, someone remembers they need a mathematical set, a calculator, or three different types of notebooks.

But some things are simply part of the everyday school experience. The things that will be packed, worn and used long after the excitement of the first day has worn off.

Here are five back-to-school essentials worth having for the new term.

A bag that can handle everything

A school bag does a lot of heavy lifting.

Between textbooks, exercise books, lunch, a water bottle, stationery, and everything else that somehow finds its way into it, there needs to be enough room for the things that matter.

But having a good bag is not just about carrying everything. It can also make it easier to stay organized.

Compartments can help keep books, stationery, and personal items separate, while a pencil case can save smaller items from disappearing to the bottom of the bag. There is nothing quite like needing one pen and somehow having to remove five notebooks and three things that nobody remembers putting in there before finding it.

A little organization can make a busy school day much easier.

School wear

The uniform may be what first comes to mind when getting ready for a new school term, but there is usually a little more to it.

There are school shoes, socks, belts, sweaters and depending on the school, sportswear and other items needed throughout the week.

And because these are the things students wear almost every day, having the full set ready makes those early school mornings a lot easier. No last-minute search for the other school sock. No realizing on Wednesday that sportswear is needed for P.E. on Thursday.

It may not be the most exciting part of back-to-school shopping, but it is definitely one of the essentials.

Learning materials for every lesson

Then there are the things that make it possible to actually follow along in class.

Textbooks, exercise books, notebooks, mathematical sets, calculators, folders, and other subject-specific materials all have their place.

The exact list will depend on the student’s class and school, but there are always a few things that seem to become important almost immediately.

It could be the recommended textbook for English, a mathematical set for that first Further Math lesson or a calculator that suddenly becomes essential once the term gets going.

Having the right learning materials means one less thing to worry about when lessons begin and helps students stay prepared for whatever is on the timetable.

The everyday essentials you don’t want to forget

Not everything you need for a school day will appear on the official school list.

Some of the most useful things are the ones you only remember when you actually need them.

A water bottle can come in handy during a long day, while tissues or wipes and hand sanitizer are useful for the little spills and messes that somehow always happen at school.

And with the rainy season doing what it does, an umbrella or raincoat can make all the difference when the rain decides to start just as school is closing.

They may be small things, but they are the kind of essentials you will be very glad to have when the need arises.

Dependable everyday stationery

And then there are the things that will probably be used more than almost anything else on this list. Pens and Pencils for taking notes. Erasers for correcting mistakes. Coloring pencils for art and creative projects.

These are the everyday tools that follow students from one lesson to another, which is why having stationery you can rely on matters. There is nothing more frustrating than trying to copy notes quickly and discovering that your pen has suddenly decided it has done enough for the day. Or sharpening a pencil for the third time because the tip keeps breaking.

That’s where dependable stationery makes a difference. For years, BIC has been making writing and coloring tools that students can count on, from the iconic BIC Cristal pen, for everyday writing to BIC Kids coloring pencils for writing, drawing, and creative projects.

With BIC in the school bag, students have reliable tools ready for the lessons, assignments and activities that make up the school day.

Ready for the New Term

Getting ready for school is about more than ticking items off a list. It is about having the essentials you need to feel prepared and get through the school day with ease.

With the right things in place, students can start the new term feeling ready for what is ahead.

This back-to-school season, BIC is helping students and families get school-ready with dependable essentials for everyday learning, writing, and creativity.

Every Thursday and Sunday until September 30, BIC will be bringing its Back-to-School activation to selected stores across Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja.

As you shop for school supplies, visit a participating store to purchase BIC essentials, take part in the activation, and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

For more updates, follow @bic.nigeria on Instagram and TikTok.

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