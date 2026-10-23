Janelle Monáe Spreads Her Fashion Wings in a Sculptural Robert Wun Gown

Butterfly in a dress? Janelle Monáe says bring it on!

We’ve seen butterflies inspire jewellery, hair accessories and even prints on dresses, but a giant, three-dimensional butterfly forming the bodice of a gown? Now that’s something worth talking about. And who better to wear it than the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and actress Janelle Monáe, who has never been afraid to have a little fun with fashion?

For the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala, held on 17 October 2026 in Los Angeles, the singer and actress known for her memorable roles in Hidden Figures, Moonlight, and Glass Onion, stepped onto the red carpet in a Robert Wun creation that looked like a butterfly had spread its wings right across her chest.

The gown, from the designer’s Fall 2026 Couture collection, featured a fitted mermaid silhouette covered in sequins that moved from rich blue to black. But the real attraction was that enormous three-dimensional butterfly bodice, with its wings extending across her upper body.

And Janelle wasn’t about to let the butterfly theme end with the dress. Styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, she paired the gown with sheer opera-length gloves, metallic blue stiletto nails and a soft pixie cut finished with a little butterfly hair clip. Even the smallest details played along with the look, without competing with that spectacular bodice.

Now, if you’re wondering how to borrow a little inspiration from this look without wearing an enormous butterfly to your next event, there’s something to learn from Janelle’s styling. When your outfit already has a striking feature, you can afford to keep everything else simple. Skip the heavy necklaces, let the shape of the dress do its thing and choose accessories that complement its colours.

And those shades of blue are worth experimenting with, too. Cobalt, navy and other rich jewel tones can look beautiful together, especially when you carry a little of the colour into your makeup or accessories. Janelle’s look might be straight from the couture runway, but the styling ideas are ones you can have fun with in your own wardrobe.