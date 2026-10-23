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Janelle Monáe Spreads Her Fashion Wings in a Sculptural Robert Wun Gown

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Janelle Monáe Spreads Her Fashion Wings in a Sculptural Robert Wun Gown

Janelle Monáe wore a custom Robert Wun Fall 2026 Couture butterfly gown, styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, to the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
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Janelle Monáe posing in a royal blue sequin mermaid dress with a giant butterfly bodice.

Janelle Monáe wears a custom blue sequined Robert Wun gown at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala.

Butterfly in a dress? Janelle Monáe says bring it on!

We’ve seen butterflies inspire jewellery, hair accessories and even prints on dresses, but a giant, three-dimensional butterfly forming the bodice of a gown? Now that’s something worth talking about. And who better to wear it than the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and actress Janelle Monáe, who has never been afraid to have a little fun with fashion?

For the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala, held on 17 October 2026 in Los Angeles, the singer and actress known for her memorable roles in Hidden Figures, Moonlight, and Glass Onion, stepped onto the red carpet in a Robert Wun creation that looked like a butterfly had spread its wings right across her chest.

The gown, from the designer’s Fall 2026 Couture collection, featured a fitted mermaid silhouette covered in sequins that moved from rich blue to black. But the real attraction was that enormous three-dimensional butterfly bodice, with its wings extending across her upper body.

Janelle Monáe in a blue-to-black sequined mermaid gown with a pooling train and butterfly bodice.

Janelle Monáe attends the 2026 Academy Museum Gala in a custom Robert Wun mermaid dress.

And Janelle wasn’t about to let the butterfly theme end with the dress. Styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, she paired the gown with sheer opera-length gloves, metallic blue stiletto nails and a soft pixie cut finished with a little butterfly hair clip. Even the smallest details played along with the look, without competing with that spectacular bodice.

Janelle Monáe wearing a blue sequin gown with oversized butterfly wings across the chest.

Janelle Monáe in custom Robert Wun Couture at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala.

Now, if you’re wondering how to borrow a little inspiration from this look without wearing an enormous butterfly to your next event, there’s something to learn from Janelle’s styling. When your outfit already has a striking feature, you can afford to keep everything else simple. Skip the heavy necklaces, let the shape of the dress do its thing and choose accessories that complement its colours.

And those shades of blue are worth experimenting with, too. Cobalt, navy and other rich jewel tones can look beautiful together, especially when you carry a little of the colour into your makeup or accessories. Janelle’s look might be straight from the couture runway, but the styling ideas are ones you can have fun with in your own wardrobe.

Janelle Monáe wearing a blue sequined Robert Wun butterfly gown with sheer opera gloves and metallic blue nails.

Janelle Monáe showcases the three-dimensional butterfly bodice of her Robert Wun Fall 2026 Couture gown.

Janelle Monáe featuring blue lower lash eyeliner, glossy nude lip, pixie cut, and blue mesh gloves with metallic nails.

Janelle Monáe wearing blue eye makeup and metallic nails to match her Robert Wun butterfly gown.

 

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Photo Credit: Janelle Monáe/Instagram 

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