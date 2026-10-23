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Veteran Nollywood Actor Francis Duru Passes Away at 57 | Read Family Statement

Veteran Nollywood actor and filmmaker Francis Duru has passed away at the age of 57 following a brief illness, his family confirmed in an official statement.
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Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru wearing a purple striped traditional shirt, fedora hat, and holding a walking stick.

Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru has passed away at the age of 57. Photo Credit: Francis Duru/Instagram

The Nigerian film industry has been thrown into mourning following the sad passing of veteran Nollywood actor, director,and academic, Francis Duru.

The respected movie star passed away at the age of 57 following a brief illness, leaving behind a incredible legacy that spans over three decades of memorable performances across television and cinema.

Sharing the heartbreaking news with fans and well-wishers on his official Instagram page, his family released a moving statement:

We, the family of Francis Duru, regret to announce his passing following a brief illness. We appreciate your prayers, love, and understanding. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.

A true pioneer of modern Nollywood, Francis Duru made his screen debut back in 1989 in the feature Missing Mark, before shooting to nationwide fame for his unforgettable portrayal of Ahanna in Amaka Igwe’s 1995 classic Rattlesnake. Over the years, he cemented his status as a household name with stellar roles in acclaimed movies such as Blood Money, Mama Sunday, Total Control, Home in Exile, Mboputa, and Stigma.

Beyond his stellar career in front of the camera, Duru was a dedicated academic holding a degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Port Harcourt, and a passionate advocate who served as a United Nations Ambassador of Peace and as interim President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

Francis Duru is survived by his loving wife, Adokiye Duru, whom he married in 2003, and their children

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