From Nigeria to Tanzania, Meet 5 African Beauty Queens to Know in 2026

What a year it’s been for African beauty queens. From Nigeria to Tanzania and Uganda, women across the continent are making their mark in pageantry, winning international titles, taking on national crowns and preparing to represent their countries on some of the world’s biggest stages.

And there’s so much to know about the women behind these crowns. We’re talking about a medical doctor championing women’s health, a laboratory scientist making history internationally, and advocates using their platforms to support causes they care about.

So if you love keeping up with the continent’s brightest trailblazers, these five reigning beauty queens definitely need to be on your radar.

Osele Iruomachukwu: Miss Continental World 2026

Osele officially made history by claiming the inaugural title of Miss Continental World 2026 in Ayutthaya, Thailand. When she isn’t serving pure editorial elegance on international runways, she is busy putting her medical laboratory science degree and entrepreneurial background to work. Bringing home a major global win, she is representing Nigeria with serious pride and showing the world what true excellence looks like on the world stage.

Jihan Mohin Dimack: Miss Grand International 2026

Tanzania’s very own Jihan Mohin Dimack completely took the international pageantry scene by storm at the coronation in Bangkok, Thailand, making history as the first African woman to win the coveted Miss Grand International 2026 crown. Combining striking runway charm with a fierce passion for peace advocacy and global humanitarian work, Jihan has captured the hearts of audiences across multiple continents.

Mitchelle Daka: Miss Universe Uganda 2026

Crowned Miss Universe Uganda 2026, Mitchelle Daka is carrying her country’s hopes straight to the global stage as she prepares to represent Uganda at the 75th Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico. An international model and businesswoman, Mitchelle is all about breaking boundaries and using her platform to advocate for mental health awareness while encouraging young people to chase their dreams no matter what stands in their way.

Danielle Adewusi: Miss Universe Nigeria 2026

If her face looks familiar, it’s because Danielle Adewusi is not just a powerhouse beauty queen—she’s a qualified medical doctor who graduated from King’s College London. Taking home the Miss Universe Nigeria 2026 crown, Danielle is stepping up to fly the Nigerian flag high at the upcoming global Miss Universe pageant, all while championing women’s health through her inspiring social initiatives.

Tamunosoye Karibi-George: Miss World Nigeria 2026

Exuding pure grace, Tamunosoye Karibi-George captured the crown as Miss World Nigeria 2026. Representing Bayelsa State, this brilliant communicator took her stellar presence to the international scene when she represented Nigeria at the 75th Anniversary Edition of the Miss World Festival held in Vietnam. Alongside her pageant milestones, she has been putting her heart into her “Beauty with a Purpose” advocacy initiative, focusing on inclusion, dignity, and grassroots empowerment for children with special needs.