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From Nigeria to Tanzania, Meet 5 African Beauty Queens to Know in 2026

Meet five African beauty queens making their mark in 2026: Osele Iruomachukwu, Jihan Mohin Dimack, Mitchelle Daka, Danielle Adewusi and Tamunosoye Karibi-George, from international pageant wins to national crowns and advocacy.
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Collage featuring Miss Grand International 2026 Jihan Mohin Dimack, Miss Universe Uganda 2026 Mitchelle Daka, and Miss World Nigeria 2026 Tamunosoye Karibi-George wearing their crowns and sashes.

Reigning African beauty queens Jihan Mohin Dimack, Mitchelle Daka, and Tamunosoye Karibi-George.

What a year it’s been for African beauty queens. From Nigeria to Tanzania and Uganda, women across the continent are making their mark in pageantry, winning international titles, taking on national crowns and preparing to represent their countries on some of the world’s biggest stages.

And there’s so much to know about the women behind these crowns. We’re talking about a medical doctor championing women’s health, a laboratory scientist making history internationally, and advocates using their platforms to support causes they care about.

So if you love keeping up with the continent’s brightest trailblazers, these five reigning beauty queens definitely need to be on your radar.

Osele Iruomachukwu:  Miss Continental World 2026

Osele officially made history by claiming the inaugural title of Miss Continental World 2026 in Ayutthaya, Thailand. When she isn’t serving pure editorial elegance on international runways, she is busy putting her medical laboratory science degree and entrepreneurial background to work. Bringing home a major global win, she is representing Nigeria with serious pride and showing the world what true excellence looks like on the world stage.

Osele Iruomachukwu wearing a red floor-length gown, crown, and Miss Continental World sash.

Osele Iruomachukwu after winning the inaugural Miss Continental World 2026 title in Thailand. Photo Credit: Osele Iruomachukwu/Instagram 

Jihan Mohin Dimack: Miss Grand International 2026

Tanzania’s very own Jihan Mohin Dimack completely took the international pageantry scene by storm at the coronation in Bangkok, Thailand, making history as the first African woman to win the coveted Miss Grand International 2026 crown. Combining striking runway charm with a fierce passion for peace advocacy and global humanitarian work, Jihan has captured the hearts of audiences across multiple continents.

Jihan Mohin Dimack on stage holding her trophy and wearing her Miss Grand International 2026 crown and sash.

Jihan Mohin Dimack celebrating her historic win as Miss Grand International 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo Credit: Jihan Mohin Dimack/Instagram 

Mitchelle Daka: Miss Universe Uganda 2026

Crowned Miss Universe Uganda 2026, Mitchelle Daka is carrying her country’s hopes straight to the global stage as she prepares to represent Uganda at the 75th Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico. An international model and businesswoman, Mitchelle is all about breaking boundaries and using her platform to advocate for mental health awareness while encouraging young people to chase their dreams no matter what stands in their way.

Mitchelle Daka in a light blue textured gown wearing her Miss Universe Uganda 2026 crown and sash.

Mitchelle Daka representing Uganda as Miss Universe Uganda 2026. Photo Credit: Mitchelle Daka/Instagram 

Danielle Adewusi: Miss Universe Nigeria 2026

If her face looks familiar, it’s because Danielle Adewusi is not just a powerhouse beauty queen—she’s a qualified medical doctor who graduated from King’s College London. Taking home the Miss Universe Nigeria 2026 crown, Danielle is stepping up to fly the Nigerian flag high at the upcoming global Miss Universe pageant, all while championing women’s health through her inspiring social initiatives.

Dr Danielle Adewusi wearing a gold embellished gown with her Miss Universe Nigeria 2026 sash and crown.

Dr Danielle Adewusi crowned as Miss Universe Nigeria 2026. Photo Credit: Danielle Adewusi/Instagram

Tamunosoye Karibi-George: Miss World Nigeria 2026

Exuding pure grace, Tamunosoye Karibi-George captured the crown as Miss World Nigeria 2026. Representing Bayelsa State, this brilliant communicator took her stellar presence to the international scene when she represented Nigeria at the 75th Anniversary Edition of the Miss World Festival held in Vietnam. Alongside her pageant milestones, she has been putting her heart into her “Beauty with a Purpose” advocacy initiative, focusing on inclusion, dignity, and grassroots empowerment for children with special needs.

Tamunosoye Karibi-George wearing a green and white evening gown with a crown.

Tamunosoye Karibi-George wearing her Miss World Nigeria 2026 crown and gown. Photo Credit: Tamunosoye Karibi-George/Instagram 

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