25 and Golden! Dede Ashiogwu Celebrates in a Gorgeous Butter-Yellow Two-Piece

Butter yellow on melanin is already a winning combination, but Big Brother Naija Season 10 star Dede is taking it somewhere much more fabulous.

Celebrating her birthday on 23 October 2026, the content creator, whose full name is Ashiogwu Precious, has gifted us a set of Renaissance-inspired portraits that could easily pass for paintings in a grand old gallery. And the outfit at the centre of it all? A custom butter-yellow two-piece that makes a very good case for giving this pretty shade a spot in your wardrobe.

Dede handled the creative direction herself, working with designer Precious Phillips on a gathered bandeau top and a low-rise maxi skirt that follows her figure before spilling into a floor-sweeping train. The colour is gorgeous against her skin, and that dramatic silhouette gives the look a regal, almost otherworldly quality without feeling stuck in another century.

Of course, the beauty look had to keep up. Yellow feathers frame her eyes, a thick side-braided ponytail sweeps through her hair, and her glowing makeup ties everything together. Add a golden hand mirror and a moody, canvas-style backdrop, and you have birthday portraits that look as though they were dreamed up in an artist’s studio.

The best part is that you don’t need a Renaissance-inspired photoshoot to take a little inspiration from Dede. Butter yellow works beautifully in flowing chiffon, sheer mesh and other lightweight fabrics, whether you’re dressing for a birthday dinner or simply want to try something new. Gold jewellery complements the shade beautifully, while pared-back accessories give statement silhouettes and playful eye makeup room to shine.

Dede may have given butter yellow the full birthday-treatment treatment, but the takeaway is simple: this shade deserves a place in your fashion rotation.

***

Photo Credit: Ashiogwu Precious/Instagram