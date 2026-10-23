Connect with us

Style Sweet Spot

25 and Golden! Dede Ashiogwu Celebrates in a Gorgeous Butter-Yellow Two-Piece

Scoop Style

Janelle Monáe Spreads Her Fashion Wings in a Sculptural Robert Wun Gown

Beauty Style

Naomi Ackie Was Anything but Basic in Sculptural Schiaparelli at Paris Fashion Week

Style

Cynthia Erivo's Fashion Range Is Beyond Impeccable

Arts Scoop Style

Osas Ighodaro Looks Like a Work of Art in This Blue Mosaic Gown by House of Marvee

Scoop Style

3 Toyin Abraham-Inspired Owambe Looks for Your Next Saturday Party

Scoop Style

From Sequins to Cow Print, See the Rave Glam Looks at the Tele x Zikora Premiere

Scoop Style

Sophie Okonedo Is Serving Major Fashion Moments on the Clarissa Press Tour | See Photos

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Before They Say “I Do”, See Zlatan Ibile & Davita Omoniyi’s Pre-Wedding Photos

Inspired Scoop Style

Permission to Call Nancy Isime Madam EP? The Actress Is Making Her Executive Producer Debut!

Style

25 and Golden! Dede Ashiogwu Celebrates in a Gorgeous Butter-Yellow Two-Piece

Big Brother Naija star Ashiogwu Precious (Dede) celebrated her 25th birthday in a custom butter-yellow two-piece outfit by Precious Phillips.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Dede Ashiogwu reclining on a velvet chaise lounge in a draped butter yellow maxi dress.

Dede celebrates her 25th birthday in a draped butter yellow chiffon set.

Butter yellow on melanin is already a winning combination, but Big Brother Naija Season 10 star Dede is taking it somewhere much more fabulous.

Celebrating her birthday on 23 October 2026, the content creator, whose full name is Ashiogwu Precious, has gifted us a set of Renaissance-inspired portraits that could easily pass for paintings in a grand old gallery. And the outfit at the centre of it all? A custom butter-yellow two-piece that makes a very good case for giving this pretty shade a spot in your wardrobe.

Ashiogwu Precious Dede in a low-rise butter yellow maxi skirt with a sweeping train and bandeau top.

Dede wears a custom butter yellow gathering bandeau top and low-rise train skirt by Precious Phillips.

Dede handled the creative direction herself, working with designer Precious Phillips on a gathered bandeau top and a low-rise maxi skirt that follows her figure before spilling into a floor-sweeping train. The colour is gorgeous against her skin, and that dramatic silhouette gives the look a regal, almost otherworldly quality without feeling stuck in another century.

Of course, the beauty look had to keep up. Yellow feathers frame her eyes, a thick side-braided ponytail sweeps through her hair, and her glowing makeup ties everything together. Add a golden hand mirror and a moody, canvas-style backdrop, and you have birthday portraits that look as though they were dreamed up in an artist’s studio.

Dede Ashiogwu holding a vintage gold handheld mirror in a butter yellow two-piece set.

Dede poses with a golden handheld mirror in her self-styled Renaissance birthday shoot.

The best part is that you don’t need a Renaissance-inspired photoshoot to take a little inspiration from Dede. Butter yellow works beautifully in flowing chiffon, sheer mesh and other lightweight fabrics, whether you’re dressing for a birthday dinner or simply want to try something new. Gold jewellery complements the shade beautifully, while pared-back accessories give statement silhouettes and playful eye makeup room to shine.

Dede Ashiogwu showing yellow feather-accented eye makeup, glossy nude lips, and gold leaf drop earrings.

Dede complements her birthday look with soft yellow feather eye flourishes and gold leaf drop earrings.

Dede may have given butter yellow the full birthday-treatment treatment, but the takeaway is simple: this shade deserves a place in your fashion rotation.

Ashiogwu Precious Dede wearing a butter yellow two-piece set by Precious Phillips with yellow feather eye makeup and braided hair.

Ashiogwu Precious (Dede) marks her 25th birthday in a butter yellow two-piece set by Precious Phillips.

Dede Ashiogwu sitting beside a floral arrangement in a butter yellow bandeau and maxi skirt set.

Ashiogwu Precious (Dede) seated beside warm floral accents in her custom Precious Phillips birthday outfit.

***
Photo Credit: Ashiogwu Precious/Instagram

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php