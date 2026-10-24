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Davido, Zlatan & Shoday Turn Their “Nakupenda” Performance Into a London Sing-Along

Davido, Zlatan and Shoday perform their hit song “Nakupenda” live in London, with a packed arena singing along as the Nigerian music stars take the stage.
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Davido, Zlatan Ibile in a tactical chest vest, and Shoday performing live together on stage amid smoke effects and stage lights in London.

Shoday, Zlatan Ibile, and Davido performing Nakupenda live on stage during their London concert setup. Photo Credit: Davido/Instagram 

“Oh my God, what is this? (What is what?)”

You already know what comes next. We’re taking you straight to London, where Davido, Zlatan and Shoday had an entire arena singing along to “Nakupenda”. And judging by the crowd, nobody needed convincing to join in. Phones were up, voices were loud, and thousands of fans were enjoying every moment of the performance.

There’s something so lovely about watching a song travel from our speakers to a stage thousands of miles away, with a crowd singing every word right back to the artistes. That’s exactly what happened when Davido and Zlatan performed “Nakupenda” alongside Shoday, giving the London audience a performance filled with music, dancing and some very happy fans.

Davido took to the stage in a white tank top and green trousers, moving across the platform as the audience sang along. Zlatan joined him in a tactical vest and red trousers, bringing his familiar dance moves into the mix. With dancers adding to the performance and the crowd responding to every verse, there was hardly a moment when the arena wasn’t buzzing.

And can we talk about those phone flashlights? Seeing thousands of them raised across the arena while everyone sang together was such a beautiful sight. It’s one thing to enjoy “Nakupenda” through your headphones, but hearing an entire crowd sing it back to Davido, Zlatan and Shoday is a whole different experience.

Watch Davido, Zlatan and Shoday perform “Nakupenda” live in London below.

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