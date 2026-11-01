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From Nigeria to Senegal: Ibquake Performs at Historic Dakar 2026 Opening Ceremony

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From Nigeria to Senegal: Ibquake Performs at Historic Dakar 2026 Opening Ceremony

Nigerian spoken word poet Ibquake performed at the opening ceremony of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal, joining more than 1,100 performers at the first Olympic event hosted on African soil.
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Ibquake holding a microphone in a white corset dress with a long braid and hair beads during her spoken word performance at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Ibquake performing live at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Senegal came alive yesterday at the opening ceremony of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, with a vibrant celebration of culture, history and African creativity. Among the performers on stage was Nigeria’s very own Ibukunoluwa Aramide Ajagbe, popularly known as Ibquake, who represented the country with a spoken word performance.

The ceremony took place at the Stade Abdoulaye Wade in Diamniadio, just outside Dakar, marking a major moment in sporting history as the first Olympic event to be hosted on African soil. More than 1,100 performers took part in the showcase, which featured music, dance, visual arts and spoken word. Senegalese music legends Baaba Maal and Kiné Lam, music group Daara J Family, Gambian kora musician Sona Jobarteh and social media personality Khaby Lame were among the other names featured.

Ibquake performing surrounded by masked dancers in light blue attire with the Olympic cauldron flame lit in the background.

Ibquake on stage with dancers and the lit Olympic cauldron at the Dakar 2026 opening ceremony.

Stepping onto the global stage in a structured white gown with a sculptural bodice and braided detailing, Ibquake performed against a backdrop of dancers in feathered and textured costumes. Her verses celebrated African identity, heritage and the possibilities ahead for the continent’s young people. Among the lines she delivered were: “We carry a flame for the African child to look beyond the horizon… We are both root and revolution.”

Reflecting on the experience, Ibquake shared a personal message online about what being part of the historic occasion meant to her. She imagined her daughter one day asking when the Olympics first came to Africa, and how she would be able to tell her she was there. She wrote: “My daughter will one day ask me when the first Olympics games happened in Africa. And I’ll answer with speed and alacrity. She’ll ask me how I know… And I’ll say… Because mummy was a part of it.”

Ibquake standing at the center of a circular formation of dancers in light blue costumes under a spotlight at Stade Abdoulaye Wade.

Ibquake surrounded by dancers during the opening ceremony in Senegal.

She went on to describe her life as a testament to God’s goodness and reaffirmed her commitment to telling African stories “Powerfully… Boldly,” adding that Africa will always be great in her eyes.

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games run from October 31 to November 13, bringing together approximately 2,700 young athletes from 204 National Olympic Committees and the Youth Refugee Olympic Team. Competitions span 25 sports and 153 medal events, with activities taking place in Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

 

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Photo Credit: Ibquake/Instagram 

 

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