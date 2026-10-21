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3 Toyin Abraham-Inspired Owambe Looks for Your Next Saturday Party

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3 Toyin Abraham-Inspired Owambe Looks for Your Next Saturday Party

Nollywood filmmaker Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi provides traditional party fashion inspiration, demonstrating how to style velvet, damask, and mustard yellow buba and iro for weekend celebrations.
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Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi wearing silver and black aso-oke, crimson velvet with damask, and mustard yellow fringe outfits.

Three traditional Owambe style moments from Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi featuring velvet, damask, and aso-oke.

When Nollywood actor and filmmaker Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi is not busy preparing for her highly anticipated festive cinematic release, Bestie, or writing, producing, and starring in box-office hits like Fate of Alakada, Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper, and The Ghost and the Tout, she is usually showing us how to nail weekend celebrations. As one of the most prominent faces in Nigerian cinema, her personal style outside the cinema hall has become a major source of fashion inspiration, especially when it comes to pulling off unforgettable Owambe looks.

Styling traditional wear for a Saturday party comes down to knowing how to mix colours, textures, and rich fabrics without losing that classic touch.

Wearing black and silver to a Nigerian party is all about balance. While dark tones are traditionally avoided for daytime celebrations, pairing a deep black velvet blouse with a metallic silver scalloped-lace skirt completely changes the mood. Draping a silver-grey paisley ipele over the shoulder alongside a matching pleated geleadds instant brightness, while traditional coral beads anchor the entire outfit.

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi wearing a black velvet top with bell lace sleeves, a silver scalloped-lace skirt, paisley ipele, and coral beads

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi showing how to wear black and silver to a Nigerian party. Photo Credit: Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi/Instagram

For anyone leaning towards rich jewel tones, crimson velvet offers an instant sense of luxury. Tailoring a solid burgundy velvet gown into a clean, floor-length silhouette provides a sleek base, but adding a patterned teal and magenta damask ipele across one shoulder breaks up the solid fabric. Crowning the look with a structured fan gele in the same damask print brings the entire outfit together.

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi wearing a crimson velvet floor-length gown with a patterned teal and magenta damask ipele and matching fan gele.

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi styling crimson velvet and patterned damask for traditional Owambe inspiration. Photo Credit: Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi/Instagram

Bright colours always command attention in party halls, and mustard yellow offers a warmer, sophisticated take on sunshine yellow. Tailoring the fabric into a traditional buba and iro set with horizontal black lace bands and tassel-fringe details along the wrapper adds movement and texture. Matching the ensemble with a rounded mustard gele and subtle gold jewellery keeps the palette grounded while letting the traditional silhouette shine.

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi wearing a mustard yellow buba and iro with horizontal black lace bands and fringe details.

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi wearing a mustard yellow buba and iro with black lace fringe details for party inspiration. Photo Credit: Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi/Instagram

 

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