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From Sequins to Cow Print, See the Rave Glam Looks at the Tele x Zikora Premiere

Cast, crew, and special guests at the Tele x Zikora film premiere interpreted the rave glam dress code in bold styles, featuring Sophia Chisom, Mike Afolarin, and Genoveva Umeh.
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Sophia Chisom in a blue coat, Mike Afolarin in a cow-print jacket, and Genoveva Umeh in a pink sequined dress.

Sophia Chisom, Mike Afolarin, and Genoveva Umeh interpreting the rave glam dress code for Tele x Zikora.

A Nollywood premiere is always a good excuse to dress up, but when the dress code says “rave glam,” you know the red carpet is going to be anything but ordinary. That was the scene at the premiere of Tele x Zikora, where the cast and guests stepped out in bold colours, unexpected combinations and outfits that gave us plenty to look at.

Written, produced and directed by Adenike AdebayoEsho, Tele x Zikora is a campus romance set at the fictional Lagos Metropolitan University. The film follows two young people from very different worlds whose paths cross, setting the stage for a love story. Ahead of its cinema release on 23 October 2026, the cast and crew gathered to celebrate, with the evening’s rave glam theme giving everyone room to experiment with their style.

Filmmaker Adenike Adebayo-Esho smiling in a high-neck black lace mini dress and black knee-high boots.

Tele x Zikora writer, producer, and director Adenike Adebayo-Esho at the film premiere. Photo Credit: Adenike Adebayo-Esho/Instagram 

Sophia Chisom gave us a colour combination we wouldn’t have immediately put together, and somehow, it worked. She wore a royal blue longline coat over a matching top with a sharp white collar and cuffs, pairing both with a burnt-orange wrap mini skirt. An orange beret, star drop earrings and white knee-high boots completed her look.

Mike Afolarin took a different route with a cow-print shearling jacket, a black top and dark grey flared jeans featuring silver side-buckle details. He finished with a dark cap, keeping things casual while still having a little fun with the dress code.

Mike Afolarin wearing a cow-print shearling jacket, black top, dark flare-leg jeans with silver buckles, and a velvet cap.

Mike Afolarin at the Tele x Zikora premiere in a cow-print jacket and flare jeans. Photo Credit: Mike Afolarin/Instagram 

Then there was Genoveva Umeh in magenta and rose-pink sequins. Her dress featured structured shoulders and an asymmetrical skirt with long, shredded ribbons that moved as she walked. She paired it with deep pink tights and metallic heels, making a strong case for wearing pink from head to toe.

And those were only a few of the looks from the night. See how the cast and guests dressed for the Tele x Zikora premiere:

Genoveva Umeh in a magenta and rose-pink sequined dress with asymmetrical handkerchief ribbons and matching pink tights.

Genoveva Umeh at the Tele x Zikora premiere in a rose-pink sequined dress and tights. Photo Credit: Genoveva Umeh/Instagram 

Chimezie Imo with spiked braided hair wearing a black tank top, black fur coat, triple-buckle belt, and futuristic visor sunglasses.

Chimezie Imo at the Tele x Zikora premiere wearing a black tank top, fur coat, and futuristic sunglasses. Photo Credit: Chimezie Imo/Instagram 

Angel Unigwe wearing a metallic gold halter top, dark denim jacket, matching cargo trousers with silver buckles, and a black beret.

Angel Unigwe attending the Tele x Zikora premiere in a gold metallic top and denim cargo trousers. Photo Credit: Angel Unigwe/Instagram 

Emeka Nwagbaraocha wearing a sleeveless pink high-collar shirt, black beret, sunglasses, and wide-leg black trousers.

Emeka Nwagbaraocha attending the Tele x Zikora movie premiere in a sleeveless pink shirt and wide-leg trousers. Photo Credit: Emeka Nwagbaraocha/Instagram 

Gbubemi Ejeye wearing a metallic silver chain halter mini dress with coin embellishments and a silver hair piece.

Gbubemi Ejeye stepping out for the Tele x Zikora premiere in a metallic silver chain dress. Photo Credit: Gbubemi Ejeye/Instagram 

Eronini Osinachim wearing a silver metallic jacket and wide-leg metallic trousers over a black shirt by the ocean.

Eronini Osinachim in a silver metallic jacket and matching trousers for Tele x Zikora. Photo Credit: Eronini Osinachim/Instagram 

Tomi Ojo with pink waves hair wearing a cropped red crocodile-print jacket, black crop top, and leather shorts with chain belts.

Tomi Ojo in a red leather jacket and pink hair at the Tele x Zikora premiere. Photo Credit: Tomi Ojo/Instagram 

Kayode Jnr Ojuolape wearing a brown leather varsity jacket, black beret, and dark denim flare trousers.

Kayode Jnr Ojuolape at the Tele x Zikora premiere in a leather varsity jacket and beret. Photo Credit: Kayode Jnr Ojuolape/Instagram 

Sophia Chisom wearing a royal blue longline coat, burnt-orange wrap mini skirt, orange beret, and white knee-high boots.

Sophia Chisom stepping out for the Tele x Zikora movie premiere in a rave glam outfit. Photo Credit: Sophia Chisom/Instagram 

Toluwani George wearing a silver metallic mesh cowl-neck gown, embellished sunglasses, and black platform boots.

Toluwani George in a silver metallic mesh dress at the Tele x Zikora premiere. Photo Credit: Toluwani George/Instagram 

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