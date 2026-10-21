From Sequins to Cow Print, See the Rave Glam Looks at the Tele x Zikora Premiere

A Nollywood premiere is always a good excuse to dress up, but when the dress code says “rave glam,” you know the red carpet is going to be anything but ordinary. That was the scene at the premiere of Tele x Zikora, where the cast and guests stepped out in bold colours, unexpected combinations and outfits that gave us plenty to look at.

Written, produced and directed by Adenike Adebayo–Esho, Tele x Zikora is a campus romance set at the fictional Lagos Metropolitan University. The film follows two young people from very different worlds whose paths cross, setting the stage for a love story. Ahead of its cinema release on 23 October 2026, the cast and crew gathered to celebrate, with the evening’s rave glam theme giving everyone room to experiment with their style.

Sophia Chisom gave us a colour combination we wouldn’t have immediately put together, and somehow, it worked. She wore a royal blue longline coat over a matching top with a sharp white collar and cuffs, pairing both with a burnt-orange wrap mini skirt. An orange beret, star drop earrings and white knee-high boots completed her look.

Mike Afolarin took a different route with a cow-print shearling jacket, a black top and dark grey flared jeans featuring silver side-buckle details. He finished with a dark cap, keeping things casual while still having a little fun with the dress code.

Then there was Genoveva Umeh in magenta and rose-pink sequins. Her dress featured structured shoulders and an asymmetrical skirt with long, shredded ribbons that moved as she walked. She paired it with deep pink tights and metallic heels, making a strong case for wearing pink from head to toe.

And those were only a few of the looks from the night. See how the cast and guests dressed for the Tele x Zikora premiere: