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Weddings

The Bride & Her Bestie: It’s a Rush of Emotions as Funmbi Ogunbanwo and Her Sisters Share Sweet Wedding Day Memories!

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Every bride needs her favourite people by her side as she gets ready to marry the love of her life. For Funmbi, no one could fill that spot better than her lovely sisters, Layo and Funmto!

On today’s episode of The Bride & Her Bestie, the Ogunbanwo sisters take us down memory lane, sharing sweet memories of growing up together and what it means to celebrate such a beautiful milestone as sisters. And oh, what a beautiful rush of emotions it was! From giddy laughter to happy tears, their special bond came alive in the sweetest ways. Their full interview is now live on BellaNaija’s YouTube channel, and trust us, you don’t want to miss this one!

Enjoy their video below:

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