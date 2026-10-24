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Zlatan Ibile & Davita Omoniyi Celebrate Yoruba Heritage in Lemon Yellow and Mint Green

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Zlatan Ibile & Davita Omoniyi Celebrate Yoruba Heritage in Lemon Yellow and Mint Green

Zlatan Ibile and Davita Omoniyi wear coordinated lemon-yellow and mint-green outfits for their second traditional wedding look, featuring a custom gown and agbada by Mazelle Bridal.
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Zlatan Ibile and Davita Omoniyi holding hands against a plum studio backdrop in custom pastel traditional attire.

Zlatan Ibile and Davita Omoniyi celebrating their Yoruba cultural heritage during their wedding ceremony.

Lemon yellow and mint green? Now that’s a colour combination we can get behind. For their second traditional wedding look, Zlatan Ibile and Davita Omoniyi (Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael) have switched things up, trading their earlier burgundy and ivory outfits for a softer palette that feels right at home at a Yoruba wedding. And if you thought one outfit change was enough for this celebration, you know Nigerian weddings better than that!

Zlatan Ibile in a mint green Mazelle Bridal Agbada holding hands with Davita Omoniyi in a pale lemon-yellow Mazelle Bridal structured top and skirt for their Yoruba traditional wedding.

Zlatan Ibile and Davita Omoniyi in custom Mazelle Bridal pastel Yoruba traditional attire, styled by Goodnews Emmanuel Icon.

After honouring Davita’s Edo heritage in their first look, the couple are now celebrating Zlatan’s Yoruba roots in coordinated outfits by Mazelle Bridal. Davita wears a custom lemon-yellow gown with a sculpted, corset-style bodice, a sweetheart-inspired neckline and long sleeves with flared cuffs. Mint-green appliqué forms swirling, floral-inspired patterns across the bodice and fitted, floor-length skirt, with gold-toned accents adding extra detail.

Davita Omoniyi in a pale lemon-yellow Mazelle Bridal two-piece set with mint-green floral appliqué, flared cuffs, and a green marble clutch bag.

Davita Omoniyi showcasing her custom Mazelle Bridal outfit for her Yoruba traditional wedding look.

She completes the look with a large, pleated lemon-yellow gele and matching sheer fabric draped over her arm. A green statement necklace, matching earrings and a mint-green clutch bring the accessories together, while the soft yellow and green palette gives her bridal look a fresh, coordinated finish.

Davita Omoniyi wearing a pale lemon-yellow pleated gele headwrap with a sheer tulle veil, olive-green gemstone necklace, and bridal makeup.

Davita Omoniyi wearing a pleated circular gele and sheer veil for her second traditional wedding outfit change.

Zlatan matches her in a custom mint-green agbada by Mazelle Bridal, featuring subtle embroidery across the chest. He finishes his outfit with a structured fila, layers of white beads and a carved green walking stick that picks up the colour of his attire.

Zlatan Ibile holding a carved dark green walking stick wearing a mint-green Agbada, matching Fila cap, and layered white beaded necklaces.

Zlatan Ibile in a custom Mazelle Bridal Agbada set for his Yoruba traditional wedding.

Styled by Goodnews Emmanuel Icon, the couple pose hand in hand against a plum backdrop. Their first look celebrated Davita’s Edo heritage, and this second outfit honours Zlatan’s Yoruba roots, giving their wedding wardrobe two lovely cultural chapters. And with lemon yellow and mint green taking centre stage, this outfit change has given us another reason to keep up with their wedding style.

Davita Omoniyi placing her hand on Zlatan Ibile's shoulder while he wears a mint-green Agbada and multi-strand white beaded necklaces.

Davita Omoniyi and Zlatan Ibile posing together in matching pastel Mazelle Bridal attire.

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Photo Credit: Zlatan Ibile/Instagram 

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