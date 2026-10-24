Zlatan Ibile & Davita Omoniyi Celebrate Yoruba Heritage in Lemon Yellow and Mint Green

Lemon yellow and mint green? Now that’s a colour combination we can get behind. For their second traditional wedding look, Zlatan Ibile and Davita Omoniyi (Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael) have switched things up, trading their earlier burgundy and ivory outfits for a softer palette that feels right at home at a Yoruba wedding. And if you thought one outfit change was enough for this celebration, you know Nigerian weddings better than that!

After honouring Davita’s Edo heritage in their first look, the couple are now celebrating Zlatan’s Yoruba roots in coordinated outfits by Mazelle Bridal. Davita wears a custom lemon-yellow gown with a sculpted, corset-style bodice, a sweetheart-inspired neckline and long sleeves with flared cuffs. Mint-green appliqué forms swirling, floral-inspired patterns across the bodice and fitted, floor-length skirt, with gold-toned accents adding extra detail.

She completes the look with a large, pleated lemon-yellow gele and matching sheer fabric draped over her arm. A green statement necklace, matching earrings and a mint-green clutch bring the accessories together, while the soft yellow and green palette gives her bridal look a fresh, coordinated finish.

Zlatan matches her in a custom mint-green agbada by Mazelle Bridal, featuring subtle embroidery across the chest. He finishes his outfit with a structured fila, layers of white beads and a carved green walking stick that picks up the colour of his attire.

Styled by Goodnews Emmanuel Icon, the couple pose hand in hand against a plum backdrop. Their first look celebrated Davita’s Edo heritage, and this second outfit honours Zlatan’s Yoruba roots, giving their wedding wardrobe two lovely cultural chapters. And with lemon yellow and mint green taking centre stage, this outfit change has given us another reason to keep up with their wedding style.

***

Photo Credit: Zlatan Ibile/Instagram