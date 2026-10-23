Tanqueray Lagos Cocktail Week: Tanqueray Brings Citrus Creativity To The Lagos Cocktail Week

Tanqueray brought its signature spirit of creativity and craftsmanship to Lagos Cocktail Week 2026, inviting consumers to experience cocktail culture in a fresh and immersive way.

At the heart of the experience was a vibrant citrus-inspired cocktail journey that encouraged guests to explore flavour, creativity, and personal expression.

Consumers had the opportunity to craft their own Tanqueray cocktails, experimenting with a variety of garnishes, mixers, and flavour combinations to create serves tailored to their individual tastes.

From bright citrus notes to bold flavour pairings, the experience celebrated the artistry behind great cocktails while making mixology approachable, engaging, and memorable.

Beyond enjoying expertly crafted serves, guests were invited to personalize their experience by creating bespoke cocktail recipe cards featuring their chosen ingredients and serves. These take-home keepsakes allowed consumers to recreate their favourite Tanqueray cocktails long after the event had ended.

Throughout Lagos Cocktail Week, the Tanqueray booth became a destination for cocktail enthusiasts looking to discover new flavour profiles, learn more about the craft of mixology, and connect with fellow cocktail lovers in a vibrant and stylish setting.

The partnership underscored Tanqueray’s commitment to championing premium cocktail culture in Nigeria while creating memorable experiences that bring people together through exceptional cocktails and meaningful

moments.



Drink Responsibly. Not for persons under the legal purchase age.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Tanqueray