Connect with us

Events Promotions

Tanqueray Lagos Cocktail Week: Tanqueray Brings Citrus Creativity To The Lagos Cocktail Week

Events Promotions

Mark Your Calendars: Slim Saint’s 'Funny & Misunderstood' Comedy Special Holds This Sunday

Events

Smirnoff Ice and BBNaija: A Season of Being Bolder with Ice

Events

BOLD ’98 Irish Whiskey Launches in Nigeria With “Party Like It’s ’98” Lagos Experience

Events Promotions

BEYOND on Tour V: Redefining Rest, Recovery and the Future of African Wellness

Events Scoop

We Explored Uganda With ADCCE 2026, From Lake Victoria to Murchison Falls | See Photos

Events

Beyond the Summit: How Glo Is Building Culture of Support, Growth for Women

Events

From a Casual Night Out to a Brand-New Car: How Queen Thompson Won Big in the Guinness ‘Open For More’ Promo!

Events Promotions

The Real Flex Is Healthy Skin: Inside the Vaseline and Dove Experience at BITML 2026

Events

WIMBIZ Marks 25 Years of Global Impact, and Unveils Anniversary Logo

Events

Tanqueray Lagos Cocktail Week: Tanqueray Brings Citrus Creativity To The Lagos Cocktail Week

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Tanqueray brought its signature spirit of creativity and craftsmanship to Lagos Cocktail Week 2026, inviting consumers to experience cocktail culture in a fresh and immersive way.

At the heart of the experience was a vibrant citrus-inspired cocktail journey that encouraged guests to explore flavour, creativity, and personal expression.

Consumers had the opportunity to craft their own Tanqueray cocktails, experimenting with a variety of garnishes, mixers, and flavour combinations to create serves tailored to their individual tastes.

From bright citrus notes to bold flavour pairings, the experience celebrated the artistry behind great cocktails while making mixology approachable, engaging, and memorable.

Beyond enjoying expertly crafted serves, guests were invited to personalize their experience by creating bespoke cocktail recipe cards featuring their chosen ingredients and serves. These take-home keepsakes allowed consumers to recreate their favourite Tanqueray cocktails long after the event had ended.

Throughout Lagos Cocktail Week, the Tanqueray booth became a destination for cocktail enthusiasts looking to discover new flavour profiles, learn more about the craft of mixology, and connect with fellow cocktail lovers in a vibrant and stylish setting.

The partnership underscored Tanqueray’s commitment to championing premium cocktail culture in Nigeria while creating memorable experiences that bring people together through exceptional cocktails and meaningful
moments.

Drink Responsibly. Not for persons under the legal purchase age.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Tanqueray

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php