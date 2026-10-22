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Mark Your Calendars: Slim Saint’s ‘Funny & Misunderstood’ Comedy Special Holds This Sunday

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Nigerian stand-up comedian Slim Saint headlines Terra Kulture this weekend with “Funny & Misunderstood: A Comedy Special”, a one-night headline show presented by The Slim Effect Entertainment.

The event takes place on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at Terra Kulture, Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. Red carpet and check-in begin at 5:00 PM, and the show starts at 6:00 PM.

“Funny & Misunderstood” is a full-length comedy special from one of the most distinctive voices in Nigerian stand-up, staged at one of Lagos’s most iconic cultural venues. The night is expected to draw 500 to 700 guests, including comedy fans, creatives and industry figures from across the city.

Tickets are on sale now at TikkBay

Ticket categories:

  • Regular: N15,000
  • VIP: N50,000
  • Seat on a Table: N100,000
  • Gold Table: N500,000
  • Executive Table: N1,500,000

With partnership and sponsor coordination by Vibes Meet.

About Slim Saint

Slim Saint is a Nigerian stand-up comedian and the creative force behind The Slim Effect Entertainment, producing live comedy experiences in Lagos. “Funny & Misunderstood” is his latest full-length special.

About Vibes Meet

Vibes Meet is an events and sponsorship technology company connecting brands and media partners with live experiences across Africa and its diaspora.

Media and enquiries:

The Slim Effect Entertainment

[email protected] | +234 811 764 0253

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Funny & Misunderstood Event

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