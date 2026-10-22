Smirnoff Ice and BBNaija: A Season of Being Bolder with Ice

Three months, four pool parties, two Saturday night parties and one unforgettable task Smirnoff Ice has left its mark on the BBNaija house. The season was a full celebration of what Bolder with Ice stands for: self expression without limits. Inside the house, that meant housemates showing different sides of themselves depending on their mood, and the energy of the moment, and Smirnoff Ice was right there for every one of them.



The pool parties set the tone early. With music playing and a cold Smirnoff Ice in hand, the housemates danced, had fun in the pool and laughed their way through every moment. Some stayed in the pool, others at the edge, while some didn’t stop dancing the whole time. That’s kind of the beauty of Bolder with Ice, there really isn’t a “right” way to experience it. You just show up, find your pace, and take it all in. Whether you’re there to lose yourself in the music or just relax with a cold drink, the whole point is simply being there and enjoying the moment.



The Saturday night parties carried that same energy into the evening. The housemates stepped out in outfits they picked for themselves, danced to the music and enjoyed the night with their friends in the house. Every look and every dance move was theirs, which is exactly the kind of individuality the brand was built to celebrate.



Then there was the Smirnoff Ice task: Bolder With Ice Challenge, where the house got to play, create and compete. Broken telephone, the Ice Throne styling challenge, the memory game, Shadow Partner and the painting round gave the housemates room to show their humour, their style, their focus and their creativity. Team Original and Team Double Black went head to head, but the real win was the laughter and the personality that came out of every round.



That is what made the Smirnoff Ice season special. Across the pool parties, the Saturday night parties and the task, there was always room for every mood. The loud one, the quiet one, the stylish one, the playful one, the competitive one, all of them had a place and all of them had a good time. Smirnoff Ice did not ask the housemates to be anything other than themselves, and that is exactly the idea behind Bolder with Ice.



As the season comes to an end, the memories will stay: the music, the pool, the dance floor, the games and the friendships built along the way. Thanks to every single housemate who brought their own kind of bold to the house, and a massive thank you to everyone who tuned in, laughed, and celebrated with us all season long.



Until the next season, stay bold, stay chilled, and stay you.





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