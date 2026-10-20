BOLD ’98 Irish Whiskey Launches in Nigeria With “Party Like It’s ’98” Lagos Experience

What happens when Irish whiskey meets ’90s nostalgia, Lagos nightlife and a room full of people ready to have a good time?

For BOLD ’98 Irish Whiskey, the answer was “Party Like It’s ’98”, an immersive experience that marked the brand’s formal Nigerian launch at Nomaada Restaurant in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Bringing together celebrities, media personalities, distributors, tastemakers and industry stakeholders, the evening moved beyond the conventional whiskey launch format, creating an experience built around music, food, cocktails, fashion, storytelling and, naturally, whiskey.

But there was something particularly interesting about the choice of theme.

The ’80s, ’90s and early-2000s-inspired direction was not created as a reaction to the current nostalgia wave dominating social media and popular culture. The consumer strategy had been developed and concluded months before the event.

By the time BOLD ’98 brought the concept to life in Lagos, retro culture had become increasingly visible everywhere, making the brand’s choice of direction feel almost like a glimpse into the future.

L-R Kelvin Orogun, Board Chairman, Jambitts Limited; Ita Ntekim, CEO, Miami Escape; Olajumoke Oladimeji, CEO, Capston Bee; Motunrayo Raheem, Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Stafford Irish Spirits/Jambitts Limited; Kelechi Obichendu, CEO, Simple Life; and Chris Obihai, Board Chairman, Jambitts Limited.

When Strategy Meets Culture

For BOLD ’98, nostalgia was never simply about dressing up a premium Irish whiskey launch in old-school aesthetics.

The thinking was to create an experience that would make the brand’s heritage feel relevant, familiar and culturally engaging to Nigerian consumers.

“Our theme for BOLD ’98 was going to be old school, the ’90s, the ritual vibes, everything that makes you remember where you’re coming from,” said Motunrayo Raheem, Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Stafford Irish Spirits/Jambitts.

The result was a Lagos whiskey experience that invited people to participate rather than simply watch. Guests captured their own Polaroid ‘’98 moments’, explored a Cocktail Lab, enjoyed food and whiskey pairings, and experienced a chef’s table curated by Nomaada.

There was also a fireside conversation hosted by Zion Rufus, a staged bottle reveal, a catwalk featuring retro-inspired props, live performances and a spirited Gen-Z versus Millennial rap and dance battle. It was nostalgic, but it was also distinctly Lagos.

A Whiskey With a Story

Behind the party is a whiskey whose story stretches much further back than the 1990s.

BOLD ’98 Irish Whiskey draws inspiration from the 1798 uprising in Ireland and the story of the pikemen of Wexford, whose fight for liberty became part of the brand’s heritage narrative. The story includes the image of barley from the rebels’ pockets sprouting on the battlefield after the fighting at Vinegar Hill, a powerful symbol of hope emerging from loss.

That heritage is reflected in BOLD ’98’s philosophy: “Rooted in Courage.”

It is a story that connects Ireland’s history with a broader idea of resilience, determination, and the belief that something meaningful can emerge from adversity. For Raheem, that connection resonates strongly with Nigeria.

“BOLD ’98 is rooted in bold characters and in the belief that something good can come from defiance. Nigerians will recognize that spirit, because it’s how many of us have built our own lives and businesses.”

The result is an Irish whiskey brand whose story travels beyond its origins in Ireland to connect with a new generation of Nigerian consumers.

Experience Before Explanation

The Lagos launch was also a reflection of how BOLD ’98 intends to introduce itself to the Nigerian market. Rather than relying solely on a product presentation, the brand allowed guests to encounter the whiskey organically throughout the evening.

As Raheem explained:

“A whiskey is best introduced by tasting it, in good company, and not by telling people about it. We wanted the trade and consumers to feel the brand before they hear our pitch.”

BOLD ’98 is a premium blended Irish whiskey with roots in County Wexford, Ireland, made from a blend of grain, pot still and malt whiskeys. The whiskey is characterized by a creamy, smooth profile with notes of caramel and toasted oak, and can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or as part of a cocktail.

At the Lagos launch, that versatility came to life through cocktails, food pairings and shared drinking occasions designed to introduce guests to the character of the whiskey rather than simply tell them about it.

Why Nigeria?

BOLD ’98 enters a Nigerian premium spirits market where consumers are increasingly exposed to international whiskey brands and have developed more discerning expectations around what they drink. For a new Irish whiskey in Nigeria, simply being an imported spirit is not enough. Consumers want quality, character, provenance and a story they can connect with.

“Nigeria is one of the most exciting consumer markets in the world, and Nigerians have a discerning palate,” Raheem said. “They do not just want a famous name; they want quality, character and a brand with something to say.”

That thinking shaped the Nigerian launch. The strategy was to create something consumers could taste, photograph, talk about, share and remember. And with Nigeria’s growing premium drinking culture, Lagos provided a natural setting for a brand that wants to sit at the intersection of Irish whiskey heritage and contemporary Nigerian culture.

From 1798 to ’98

There was a fitting connection between the brand’s Irish heritage and its Nigerian launch. A whiskey inspired by a story from 1798 arrived in Lagos through a celebration centred on ’98, creating a bridge between historical heritage and contemporary culture.

“Party Like It’s ’98” was ultimately more than a launch party. It was BOLD ’98’s first major statement about how it intends to show up in Nigeria: rooted in heritage, but expressed through contemporary culture, music, food, fashion and shared experiences.

For Raheem, however, the ambition extends well beyond the launch night.

“Our promise with BOLD ’98 is simple. As a whiskey brand with a real Irish story, made with care and meant to be shared, we came to Nigeria to stay, and we are only getting started.”

Where to Buy BOLD ’98 Irish Whiskey in Nigeria

BOLD ’98 Irish Whiskey is available through selected retail stores, liquor outlets and HORECA locations across Nigeria. Consumers can also order BOLD ’98 online through participating Nigerian e-commerce and drinks platforms, including Drinks.ng.

Order BOLD ’98 online: BOLD ’98 Irish Whiskey

With its combination of Irish heritage, a distinctive brand story and a contemporary approach to whiskey culture, BOLD ’98 is positioning itself as more than another premium Irish whiskey in Nigeria. It has arrived with a story to tell, a culture to participate in, and an experience to build.

BOLD ’98 Irish Whiskey has arrived in Nigeria, and the party is just beginning.

For more information visit

IG: @Bold98Nigeria

Facebook: @Bold98Nigeria

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