BEYOND on Tour V: Redefining Rest, Recovery and the Future of African Wellness

From its signature Sunset Ride at Lakowe Lakes to personalised recovery experiences and dermatological skincare innovation, BEYOND Fitness Africa is creating a new expression of wellness rooted in movement, culture and community.

African wellness is evolving, and BEYOND Fitness Africa is helping shape what comes next.

From 30 October to 1 November 2026, BEYOND Fitness Africa returns to Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Resort for the fifth edition of BEYOUND on Tour, its signature destination wellness retreat.

Built around the theme Rest, Reset and Recover, the three-day experience invites guests to step away from everyday demands and reconnect with their wellbeing through movement, personalised recovery, nourishing food, meaningful connections and genuine rest.

This year’s edition features an expanded partnership with La Roche-Posay, the Official Dermatological Skincare Partner, connecting the retreat’s approach to wellbeing with expert skincare education and the brand’s upcoming Living Lab experience in Lagos.

From Lagos to a Broader African Wellness Vision

Founded in 2021, BEYOND Fitness Africa has spent five years building a premium community around high-performance group fitness, recovery and human connection.

What began as a boutique fitness studio in Victoria Island has evolved into a wellness business spanning corporate wellness, destination retreats and brand collaborations, with ambitions to expand beyond Lagos into other Nigerian and African markets.

BEYOND on Tour has become an important expression of that vision. Its fourth edition captured widespread attention when guests cycled beside the lake at sunset while Loud Urban Choir performed live, creating an unforgettable fusion of movement, music and nature.

The fifth edition builds on that momentum, offering a more expansive recovery programme and greater freedom for guests to experience the weekend on their own terms.

Simisola Williams, Founder and Managing Director of BEYOND Fitness Africa, explains:

“When I founded BEYOND, I wanted to create a space where people could invest in their wellbeing while continuing to pursue full, ambitious lives. “Five years on, that vision has grown beyond our Victoria Island studio. Through BEYOND on Tour, we’re creating opportunities for people to step away from their routines and experience wellness differently. “What we’ve learnt is that people need different things at different moments. Sometimes it’s movement and the energy of a community. Other times, it’s rest, recovery or simply the freedom to do nothing. “As we look towards expanding BEYOND beyond Lagos, our ambition is to build a distinctly African wellness brand that delivers exceptional experiences while helping people live healthier, fuller lives.”

Three Days of Movement, Recovery and Connection

BEYOND on Tour V offers an all-inclusive retreat where guests can shape their weekend around what they need most.

The experience includes personalised IV infusions, full-body massages, assisted stretching, breathwork, recovery treatments and specialist wellness consultations, alongside thoughtfully curated dining and entertainment.

Movement enthusiasts can enjoy Sunrise Sculpt, Aqua Conditioning, golf, mobility and Total Body Strength with adidas OG Sport. Aquafina, the Official Hydration Partner, supports guests throughout the programme.

Beyond physical wellbeing, Mrs Ifeoma Monye will lead Pretty Balancing Act: Creating a Life System That Works, an insightful conversation on creating practical systems that support personal wellbeing, professional ambitions and the demands of everyday life.

A highlight of the weekend is the return of the signature Sunset Ride, featuring a live performance by Loud Urban Choir beside the lake. Guests can also enjoy the performance from La Roche-Posay’s Sunset Viewing Lounge.

The evening continues with Filmhouse After Dark, featuring karaoke, barbecue and cinema under the stars.

BYD joins as Official Mobility Partner, while Instax, the Official Memory Partner, captures moments from the weekend. Together, these experiences bring BEYOND’s approach to movement, restoration and community to life.

La Roche-Posay Brings Skin Health into the Wellness Experience

As Official Dermatological Skincare Partner, La Roche-Posay will introduce a dedicated Skin Studio, offering guests one-to-one dermatologist consultations, personalised skincare education and practical sun protection guidance.

The brand will also present Sunrise Sculpt, integrating skin health awareness into outdoor movement.

For Williams, the collaboration reflects the importance of looking at wellbeing more holistically.

“Wellbeing goes beyond exercise. It’s about understanding how different aspects of our health work together. Our partnership with La Roche-Posay brings skin health into that conversation, giving guests access to specialist knowledge they can apply in their everyday lives.”

Beyond the Retreat: La Roche-Posay Living Lab Opens in Lagos

Just days after BEYOND on Tour V, La Roche-Posay will bring its Living Lab to Victoria Island, Lagos, on 5 and 6 November 2026.

The immersive public experience will bring together scientists, dermatologists, patients and consumers to explore skincare innovation and encourage meaningful conversations around skin health.

Visitors will journey through five interactive stages: Discover, Test, Experience, Learn and Consult.

The experience will feature Innovation Corners dedicated to La Roche-Posay’s Effaclar, Anthelios, Mela B3, Cicaplast and Lipikar ranges, alongside the LRP Café, expert discussions, the Scars of Life Cinema and professional skincare consultations.

Designed to make dermatological science more accessible, Living Lab places real-life experiences and individual needs at the centre of skincare education and innovation.

The event will take place at Plots 8 and 9, Ligali Ayorinde Street, beside GAC Motors, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 9 am to 7 pm on both days.

Visitors can reserve their places at www.livinglabnigeria.com

Building the Future of African Wellness

For BEYOND Fitness Africa, its fifth destination retreat represents another step towards building a wellness brand with relevance and reach beyond Lagos.

By combining premium fitness and recovery experiences with African music, culture, hospitality and specialist partnerships, BEYOND is demonstrating the potential for world-class wellness experiences created on the continent.

As Williams puts it:

“Africa has an incredible opportunity to shape the future of wellness. We have the creativity, talent, culture and a growing audience that understands the importance of investing in their wellbeing. Our ambition is to continue raising the standard of wellness experiences here while building a brand that helps people feel, function and live better.”

As BEYOND on Tour enters its fifth edition, its message is simple: wellness is not only about how far we can push ourselves, but also about how intentionally we recover and care for ourselves along the way.

BEYOND on Tour V

30 October – 1 November 2026

Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Resort, Lagos

Discover the experience: www.beyondontour.com

La Roche-Posay Living Lab

5–6 November 2026 | 9 am–7 pm

Plots 8 and 9, Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Reserve your place: www.livinglabnigeria.com

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