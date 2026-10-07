La Roche-Posay Announces Dates for Living Lab Nigeria in Lagos

La Roche-Posay has officially announced the dates for Living Lab Nigeria, its first Living Lab experience in the country and Nigeria’s first live skin science experience.

The experience will open to the public on 5 and 6 November 2026 at Oasis by The Five Palm, Victoria Island, Lagos, bringing together dermatological science, innovation, and expert-led skin education in an interactive setting.

Inspired by La Roche-Posay’s Living Lab in Paris, the Nigerian edition has been designed to bring people closer to the science behind their skin. Across two days, visitors will be able to explore some of the research, formulations, and innovations behind La Roche-Posay while learning more about concerns including hyperpigmentation, acne, sun exposure, sensitive skin, atopy, and skin barrier damage.

“Skincare has become an increasingly important conversation in Nigeria, but this interest needs to be matched by access to credible information,” said Nadia Amasa, L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty. “Living Lab gives us an opportunity to bring our science closer to the Nigerian people. Consumers can ask questions, engage with experts, and better understand their skin and the science behind La Roche-Posay products.”

A major part of the experience will be five dedicated Innovation Corners, each exploring the science and technology behind the Mela B3, Anthelios, Effaclar, Cicaplast, and Lipikar ranges.

Through demonstrations and interactive activities, visitors will be able to learn more about the relationship between UV exposure and pigmentation, what happens to acne-prone skin, the importance of the skin barrier, and how different skin concerns can be better understood and managed.

The experience will also feature the Blue House, taking guests through more than 50 years of La Roche-Posay’s dermatological research and innovation.

At the Scars of Life Cinema, visitors will be introduced to personal stories exploring the physical and emotional impact of skin conditions, with a focus on atopy, atopic-prone skin, and the role of Lipikar in its care.

For visitors with questions about their own skin, certified dermatologists and skincare experts will offer free consultations throughout the public experience, creating an opportunity to receive expert guidance and better understand individual skin concerns.

“Many people only see a dermatologist once a skin concern has become difficult to manage, and there is still a great deal of misinformation around concerns such as acne and hyperpigmentation,” said Dr. Folakemi Cole-Adeife, Consultant Physician & Dermatologist and member of the L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty MedSquad. “Creating spaces where people can engage directly with dermatologists and ask questions about their skin can support better understanding, earlier intervention, and more informed skincare choices.”

Visitors will also be able to shop their preferred La Roche-Posay products at the Living Lab Pop-Up Store, with 15% off purchases in partnership with Konga Health throughout the experience.

Event Details and How to Register

Living Lab Nigeria will first open on 4 November 2026 for dermatologists, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals, alongside a media preview, ahead of the public experience on 5 and 6 November.

Registration for the public experience is free at www.livinglabnigeria.com. Visitors can select a time slot, which grants access to the full Living Lab experience.

For more information on Living Lab, visit www.livinglabnigeria.com or email [email protected].

About La Roche-Posay

Created by a pharmacist in 1975, La Roche-Posay is present in over 50 countries and is recommended by over 100,000 dermatologists worldwide. It provides a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type, from newborns to cancer patients, from UV protection to repairing severely fragilized skin. La Roche-Posay’s formulas are developed with exclusive selenium-rich thermal spring water, due to its antioxidant and soothing properties.

Developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients at optimal concentrations, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, even on sensitive skin. La Roche-Posay understands that skin health has a profound impact on overall wellbeing and works alongside the medical community to advance dermatology and pioneer new approaches to care. Committed to the skin we live in and the planet we live on. Since 2023, all products are manufactured in factories using 100% renewable energy.

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