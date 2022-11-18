Celebrating Food & the Bilateral Relationship Between Two Countries | Chef Tracy visits Benin City

The first few days of the ‘Week of Italian Cuisine‘ in Nigeria have focused on exquisite food, comprehensive dialogues, and empowerment. this week of celebrating Italian cuisine is brought to you by the Italian embassy of Abuja and the Italian consulate of Lagos.

Chef Tracy Eboigbodin, winner of ‘MasterChef Italia‘ is in Nigeria and she is touring 3 cities in the country. She has been to Abuja and then to Benin. We have had a glimpse of her activities in Abuja, now let’s find out what she was up to in Benin.

Chef Tracy arrived in Benin city, Edo state which also happens to be her hometown, and for this second stop of the ‘Week of Italian Cuisine’ in Nigeria focused on investment opportunities and training of youth in the HORECA (Hotel/Restaurant/Café) sector.



She narrated her experience and connected with the youth of the ‘Government Science and Technical College Benin’ on the importance of training, regular migration, and how Nigerian youth can harness opportunities in the HORECA sector.

Chef Tracy also had time to tour her birth city, with some notable spots that she visited;

The National Museum in Benin,

The Palace of the Oba of Benin,

The John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy

And she was hosted by the Governor of Edo state, His Excellency Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, and the First Lady Her Excellency Betsy Bene Obaseki at the Government House.

By the end of her stay in Benin, she got a special gift from The Ministry Of Education & Board for Technical and Vocational Education, Edo state in recognition of her contributions towards being an ‘inspiration for women and young girls, especially in Edo state.

Chef Tracy is currently in Lagos for the Grand finale of the ‘Week Of Italian Cuisine In The World’ in Nigeria.

To stay informed on the final leg of this journey, you can follow the pages below on social media platforms:

