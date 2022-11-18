Connect with us

Celebrating Food & the Bilateral Relationship Between Two Countries | Chef Tracy visits Benin City

Vertical Rave Sets to Host a Global Music Festival in Nigeria | December 2022

'Development Dialogue' by Ideation Hub Africa Will Hold Its 8th Edition This November

Glenfiddich Unveils the 'Time Reimagined' Series, A Rare Whiskey Collection

Hello Lagos! Hotel Smirnoff Opens This Weekend & Here's What to Expect

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

'Kizz Daniel Live In Lagos' Concert This December | Here's All You Need to Know

Rose of Sharon Foundation Host 'Rise Up' Concert to Raise Awareness & Seek Support for Widows & Orphans

Kanekalon Hairstylist Workshop in Portharcourt was eventful | Here are the moments

Digital Space Capital Announces New Management Board at its Quantum Leap 3 Event

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The first few days of the ‘Week of Italian Cuisine‘ in Nigeria have focused on exquisite food, comprehensive dialogues, and empowerment. this week of celebrating Italian cuisine is brought to you by the Italian embassy of Abuja and the Italian consulate of Lagos.

Chef Tracy Eboigbodin, winner of ‘MasterChef Italia‘ is in Nigeria and she is touring 3 cities in the country. She has been to Abuja and then to Benin. We have had a glimpse of her activities in Abuja, now let’s find out what she was up to in Benin.

Chef Tracy arrived in Benin city, Edo state which also happens to be her hometown, and for this second stop of the ‘Week of Italian Cuisine’ in Nigeria focused on investment opportunities and training of youth in the HORECA (Hotel/Restaurant/Café) sector.


She narrated her experience and connected with the youth of the ‘Government Science and Technical College Benin’ on the importance of training, regular migration, and how Nigerian youth can harness opportunities in the HORECA sector.

Chef Tracy also had time to tour her birth city, with some notable spots that she visited;
The National Museum in Benin,
The Palace of the Oba of Benin,
The John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy
And she was hosted by the Governor of Edo state, His Excellency Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, and the First Lady Her Excellency Betsy Bene Obaseki at the Government House.

By the end of her stay in Benin, she got a special gift from The Ministry Of Education & Board for Technical and Vocational Education, Edo state in recognition of her contributions towards being an ‘inspiration for women and young girls, especially in Edo state.

Chef Tracy is currently in Lagos for the Grand finale of the ‘Week Of Italian Cuisine In The World’ in Nigeria.

Related Topics:

