Glenfiddich Unveils the ‘Time Reimagined’ Series, A Rare Whiskey Collection

The premium single malt scotch whisky, Glenfiddich has officially launched its Time Reimagined Collection in Nigeria.

This remarkable collection of aged and exclusive single malt whiskies represents the ultimate expression of time and is the pinnacle of Glenfiddich’s signature distillery shaped by the steady passing of time and is presented in a unique casing of bespoke artwork.

The launch of the rare collection in Nigeria was commemorated by a high-level multisensory stakeholder event held at Ikoyi, Lagos on Saturday, November 12th, 2022.

The Time Reimagined Collection consists of three extraordinary single malt whiskies that each capture a moment in time.

These whiskies have matured over decades developing a richness and depth of flavor that is rarely encountered. The rarest within this highly sought-after collection is the 50-Year-Old. A stunning portrayal of Simultaneous Time, exploring the parallel and complex conditions and effects that have influenced this refined liquid.

220 bottles of the 50-Year-Old are available worldwide and only 2 bottles of this rare range are available in Africa.

The 40-Year-Old represents Cumulative Time, drawing attention to the layers of accumulated flavor within its liquid, made possible via the remnant vatting process first pioneered by Glenfiddich.

Completing the collection is the 30-Year-Old, embodying Suspended Time, the moment when the Malt Master suspends the development of the whisky, showcasing the purest expression of the distiller’s character.

Since the 1960s, just three Malt Masters have been at the helm, overseeing the patient development of these rare and precious casks. Several decades later, these single malts have reached the zenith of their maturity and are now ready for release.

Hosted by the Global Brand Ambassador, Ashvin Joshi, and Eku Edewor, the launch event was an immersive, dining experience bringing to life an articulation of time, gloriously bridging the past with the present.

Through the night, guests were treated to a 3-course dinner carefully curated by Cordon Bleu Firenze trained chef, Chef Benedict.

The meals were paired with tastings of the 30- and 40-year-old whiskies whilst being thrilled with musical performances from Made Kuti, Femi Kuti, and a hologram performance by music legend, Fela Kuti. The Blues Project and DJ Baggio also serenaded guests with musical classics.

The striking outer packaging created for all three whiskies visually deconstructs and proudly brings to life these articulations of time in spectacular form, telling their stories through maverick and disruptive design techniques.

The perfect counterpoint to these whiskies that have been maturing quietly and evolving in Speyside, Scotland, through the decades.

Brian Kinsman, Glenfiddich Malt Master, says:

“In whisky production, we often talk about the role of Malt Masters and it is our responsibility to find the delicate balance between the taste of the whisky and the intensity of the oak cask. But we don’t always acknowledge how each cask, each bottle, is absolutely unique because of the time it has spent maturing. Both nature and time play huge roles in making whisky taste like it does and Glenfiddich’s Time Reimagined pays homage to this process and the exquisite liquid it helps to create.”

Claudia Falcone, Glenfiddich Global Brand Director, says:

“William Grant, the visionary founder of Glenfiddich, had a dream to create the best in the valley. These three expressions are the perfect illustration of that aspiration. The Time Reimagined collection bottles that maverick spirit and captures a fleeting moment in time which bridges the past with the present. The quality of these liquids has inspired the distinctive packaging that beautifully tell the stories of these single malts and is a fitting tribute to the unpredictable nature of time itself.”

Drawing the night to an end, a silent auction, led by veteran actress, Shaffy Bello was held and guests had the opportunity to place their bids on one out of two of the 50-year-old whiskies available on the continent.

With a starting bid of $51,000, the proceeds of the auction would be donated to support foundations within the creative and tech sectors, further reinforcing Glenfiddich’s commitment to the development of the creative industry both locally and globally.

Glenfiddich 30-Year-Old, Glenfiddich 40-Year-Old, and Glenfiddich 50-Year-Old are available to purchase at select partners globally and locally.

For more information, send an email to [email protected]

