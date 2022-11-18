Connect with us

Hello Lagos! Hotel Smirnoff Opens This Weekend & Here's What to Expect

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

'Kizz Daniel Live In Lagos' Concert This December | Here's All You Need to Know

Rose of Sharon Foundation Host 'Rise Up' Concert to Raise Awareness & Seek Support for Widows & Orphans

Kanekalon Hairstylist Workshop in Portharcourt was eventful | Here are the moments

Digital Space Capital Announces New Management Board at its Quantum Leap 3 Event

Jossy Entertainment has an Array of Events for 'December in Calabar' | Here's what you need to know

Here is What to Expect from the “Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World”

Poju Oyemade, Joni Peddie, Lanre Olusola, and more, Lead the Conversation at the 4th Africa Coaching Week

The IoD Nigeria 2022 Annual Directors Conference is set to Hold this November | Register to Attend!

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Smirnoff’s No Known Address makes a return on November 18th, hosting misfits to an evening of infamy at Hotel Smirnoff, a hotel situated somewhere in the bustling Lagos metropolis.

Hotel Smirnoff’s location is secret and reserved only for those who embody the spirit of infamy.

Hotel Smirnoff features state-of-the-art rooms, attitude-filled halls, infamous vibes, limitless energy, infamous Smirnoff drinks, and exciting performances from an A-list lineup of Music artistes, DJs, and performances including Naira Marley, BlaqBonez, Ayra Starr, Bella Shmurda, DJ Spinall, Shody, Dj Wysei, Dj Titanium and a host of others.

For those who have a reservation, the countdown begins.

Follow @smirnoffng on Instagram and join the conversation with #HotelSmirnoff #NoKnownAddress2

Sponsored Content

